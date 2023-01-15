UPDATE: The fire is now under control. Nearby residents may be able to see larger logs and fuel sources igniting throughout the night, please be assured that crews will continue to monitor the scene and will respond accordingly.
Residents of Gordon and surrounding suburbs are being told to monitor the situation after a grass fire broke out in Gordon.
The fire started west of McVilly Close in Gordon and emergency services were alerted just after 2pm.
Firefighters from the ACT Rural Fire Service, ACT Fire & Rescue, community fire units and ACT Parks and Conservation Service are on scene responding to the incident.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency is advising people in the suburb of Gordon and the surrounding areas to continue to monitor the situation.
No properties were under threat as of 4pm.
Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you or your property is under threat.
The fire, which is currently four hectares, is being controlled, moving slowly in a south westerly direction.
An aerial appliance will be deployed to assist with this incident response.
People in the area may be affected by smoke, which could reduce visibility and air quality.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
