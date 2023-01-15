The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Four-hectare grass fire breaks out in Gordon, residents told to monitor situation

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated January 15 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Rural Fire Service are responding to the grass fire in Gordon. Picture by Karleen Minney

UPDATE: The fire is now under control. Nearby residents may be able to see larger logs and fuel sources igniting throughout the night, please be assured that crews will continue to monitor the scene and will respond accordingly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.