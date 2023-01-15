Canberra has been hit by a hailstorm with more rain expected later in the week and a severe thunderstorm warning in place for the territory.
Canberra received 16 millimetres of rain in half an hour on Sunday evening, with ACT Emergency Services receiving 30 calls for storm or tree damage in just an hour, from all across the city.
A spokesperson for the ESA said at about 6pm they were sending crews to respond to some of the damage from the storm and they expected more calls in the hour.
The Bureau of Metrology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds for the ACT, with more rain expected over the week.
"SES crews are definitely prepared and ready as always to respond to those calls as they're needed," the spokesperson said.
The ESA encouraged Canberrans to prepare their homes by clearing gutters, keeping yards free of debris and trimming overhanging branches.
"Additionally, during a storm event, being careful while driving on the roads, driving to the conditions, not parking under under large trees, and also just keeping up to date with the weather situation by utilising the BOM," the spokesperson said.
Despite the rain, it is still fire hazard season and ACT Rural Fire Service has been putting out fires.
"We are in our hazard season, so we do have increased risk of of fire throughout this period despite it being wet. Obviously that risk has been quite low in comparison to previous years. But we have had a couple of grass fires pop up, so the risk is still there," the ESA spokesperson said.
They have asked the community to remain vigilant and monitor conditions and follow the advice of emergency services.
Senior metrologist, Stephen Stefanac said the storm has not died down yet and more rain is expected on Sunday night, before moving west of the ACT.
However the clear skies won't be around for long with more rain expected on Wednesday as another cold front sweeps through from the south.
"These hot, warm hot conditions that we've been seeing around the region will be reduced as this cold front comes up from the Southern Ocean," he said.
Did your yard turn into a winter wonderland? Send us your weather pictures: online@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.