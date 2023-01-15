The Canberra Times
Hailstorm hits Canberra as weather warning issued

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated January 15 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 5:30pm
Canberra has been hit by a hailstorm with more rain expected later in the week and a severe thunderstorm warning in place for the territory.

