ACT police arrest two after a dramatic operation in Bonython

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 9:09am
A police operation has culminated in two arrests with two people facing a string of charges. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Two alleged fugitives from police are to appear in court after a dramatic operation involving police dogs and road spikes to halt an attempted getaway.

