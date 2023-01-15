The Canberra Times
Eddie Jones to return as Wallabies coach as Dave Rennie sacked

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
Updated January 16 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 9:40am
Eddie Jones is back to coach the Wallabies. Picture Getty

Eddie Jones will return to coach the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup, confident he can orchestrate a drought-breaking title win after Rugby Australia sacked Dave Rennie with immediate effect.

