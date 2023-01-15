Eddie Jones will return to coach the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup, confident he can orchestrate a drought-breaking title win after Rugby Australia sacked Dave Rennie with immediate effect.
Jones has signed a five-year deal that will see him through until the end of the 2027 World Cup, while the former ACT Brumbies title-winning coach will also oversee the Wallaroos program.
Rennie's sacking comes a week after he oversaw a 44-man camp on the Gold Coast which was supposed to kick off the Wallabies' World Cup preparations.
"It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup," Jones said in a statement.
"It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby - as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years.
"The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth - if we can have everyone fit and healthy going into a World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup.
"I saw how gutsy the Wallaroos were in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year - it looks like there is a real spirit in that group that will drive the women's program forward ahead of their next World Cup in 2025.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back home and getting stuck in."
Rugby Australia's top brass were already reassessing the Wallabies' coaching set-up following the surprise resignation of attack coach Scott Wisemantel.
Rennie's first lieutenant said he wanted to spend more time with his young family and focus on his business interests outside of rugby, leaving Dan McKellar as Rennie's leading offsider. Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher had also spent considerable time in Wallabies camp.
Jones returns to the Wallabies after he was sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December, following a year in which England won only five of their 12 tests. He had helped England win three Six Nations titles and led them to the 2019 World Cup final during his seven years at the helm, but believed he could "feel the change in the wind" before being let go.
The 62-year-old coached the Wallabies from 2001 until 2005, leading them to a World Cup final on home soil in 2003.
"It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program," Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said.
"Eddie's deep understanding of our Rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level.
"Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing Rugby - this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it."
Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos took the chance to thank Rennie for his stint at the helm of the Wallabies.
"Dave has been instrumental in developing much of the depth that we see in and around the current Wallabies squad; there are a number of players that are genuine World Cup possibilities because of opportunities that Dave has provided," Marinos said.
"The work ethic, the spirit within the group, and the way the team carries itself are all a direct result of Dave's input - he has made a real mark on this group of players."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
