A man who fled from police before being found inside a chicken coop allegedly had ammunition, a knife, and a clear substance believed to be methamphetamine.
In a statement, ACT Policing said that about 1pm on Sunday, officers conducting routine patrols in Ainslie found a man who allegedly failed to attend a police station as part of his good behaviour obligation requirements.
"When officers engaged the man, he fled into the backyard of a nearby residence where officers located him inside a chicken coop," police said.
They allege the man, 31, had the weapons and substance on him after being searched.
He was taken to the ACT Watch House and will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
His charges include possessing ammunition, a knife without reasonable excuse, and a drug of dependence.
He will also be charged with breaching his good behaviour obligations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.