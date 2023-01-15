The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man who fled into chicken coop arrested by ACT Policing for alleged weapon, drug offences

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 16 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who fled from police before being found inside a chicken coop allegedly had ammunition, a knife, and a clear substance believed to be methamphetamine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.