The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Treasurer Jim Chalmers hails the 'world-beating' pace of jobs growth

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has suspended the release of timely employment and wages figures, citing technical issues in producing the data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.