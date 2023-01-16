The Australian Bureau of Statistics has suspended the release of timely employment and wages figures, citing technical issues in producing the data.
Weekly payroll jobs and wages figures for December, based on the Australian Taxation Office's Single Touch Payroll system, were due to be released today but in a note the ABS said the release had been indefinitely suspended.
"The ABS and the Australian Taxation Office have identified additional variability in Single Touch Payroll reporting over the most recent periods," the agency said.
"The ABS will temporarily suspend the release, with no release on January 18, 2023. Changes will be made to processes and the ABS will resume publishing these statistics as soon as possible."
The suspensions comes at a crucial time as the federal government and the Reserve Bank of Australia try to gauge the effect of soaring inflation and rapid interest rate hikes on the economy, including wages and employment.
The most recent weekly payroll report, released on December 8, showed payroll jobs grew 0.5 per cent in the week ending November 12, pushing the annual rate to 1.8 per cent and wages grew 0.3 per cent to be up 3.6 per cent from a year earlier.
Other data show conditions in the jobs market remain exceedingly tight.
The number of job vacancies eased slightly late last year to 444,200 in November. Although this was down 7.5 per cent from the peak reached in the three months to May last year, demand for workers remains historically high.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has hailed the pace of recent jobs growth in the economy as "world-beating".
Dr Chalmers has released Treasury analysis showing the economy added 234,000 jobs between May and November last year, a 1.7 per cent increase.
The Treasurer said employment growth in first six months of the Albanese government was faster than that achieved by any of the major advanced economies, including the United States, Germany, the UK, Japan, France, Italy or Canada.
There is mounting evidence that labour shortages are helping to force wages higher.
After years of virtual stagnation, worker pay packets are growing more quickly. Since May 2022 the annual wage price index has accelerated from 2.4 per cent to reach 3.1 per cent last September.
But pay gains have so far been completely outstripped by the rapid rise in living costs.
The consumer price index rebounded to 7.3 per cent in the 12 months to November with the cost of basics including housing, fuel, food and homewares eating increasingly deeply into household budgets.
And borrowers are unlikely to get any interest rate relief from the Reserve Bank of Australia any time soon.
While some economists such as AMP chief economist Shane Oliver and Market Economics director Stephen Koukoulas think the central bank will hold its cash rate steady at 3.1 per cent at its February 7 Board meeting, others such as ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell think it will raise the rate to 3.35 per cent and eventually push it up to 3.85 per cent later this year.
The continued rise in living costs comes amid concerns of recession gripping much of the global economy.
The World Bank has downgraded its global growth outlook and now expects growth to reach just 1.7 per cent. It has warned that any further shocks could tip the world economy into recession.
Dr Chalmers said the government's Budget and economic plan was aimed at generating more jobs and wages growth.
"Although Australia won't be immune from a global slowdown, the Albanese government is working to create a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy that can better withstand future shocks," he said.
Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times
