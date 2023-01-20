The Canberra Times
Emma Grey wrote The Last Love Note in the wake of her husband's death.

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
January 21 2023 - 12:00am
Author Emma Grey at her home in Googong. Picture by Keegan Carroll

When Emma Grey's husband died in 2016 she was only 42. They'd only been married for seven years, shared a young son, Sebastian, who was five at the time, and both had two older children from their first marriages. Early one evening in mid-winter, while the whole family was down with the flu, Emma discovered Jeff unresponsive in their home in Jerrabomberra. He'd had a heart attack. He was only 57.

