An alleged rapist is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder and choking her until she saw "sparkles".
Ali Raza Razayee, 28, was denied bail by Magistrate Beth Campbell in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
He faces two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one each of indecent act, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault, choking another person.
He has not yet entered any pleas.
The prosecution's alleged facts read to the court state Razayee began talking with the woman after matching on Tinder on January 8.
The court heard the pair continued communication on Instagram before agreeing to go on a date on January 13.
It is said the pair made plans plans to meet at Razayee's Palmerston home before going to dinner at Grease Monkey in Gungahlin.
A friend dropped the complainant off at Razayee's home that evening and at her request stayed nearby as a precaution.
Police allege when the woman arrived at the apartment, Razayee told her they would be ordering dinner in and directed her to sit on the bed.
Razayee is accused of wrapping his leg around the woman so she couldn't move, and kissing her cheeks, lips and breast despite being asked to stop.
Police allege the woman tried to scream but was silenced by Razayee.
The court heard the alleged victim pleaded "please stop, stop you are hurting me".
Razayeeis accused of using his left arm to apply pressure to the woman's throat.
Police claim this impaired vision in her left eye and caused her to see "sparkles".
The alleged offender digitally penetrated the woman and raped her, police say.
The court heard the woman texted her friend to pick her up and later disclosed the alleged sexual assault.
Police claim the woman had scratches, about 3cm-long red marks on her neck, and vaginal tears, among other injuries as a result of the incident.
Defence lawyer Jeremy Banwell argued Razayee should be granted bail, saying the allegations were "strongly denied" by his client.
He argued Razayee and the woman first met at a gym in March and went on a date.
Mr Banwell said the pair had sexual relations four or five times before the night in question, and had discussed the prospect of a long term relationship.
"The complainant has framed their relationship in a way that might be highly inaccurate and misleading," he said.
Prosecutor David Leggett opposed bail claiming there was significant risk to the community.
"The use of dating apps and social media allows his behaviour to be replicated easily," he said.
Razayee is set to appear in court again on February 2.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
