A man will face court on Monday charged with mostly sexual offences, including rape, after he was arrested on Sunday.
ACT Policing allege the 28-year-old man, of Palmerston, sexually assaulted a woman at his residence on Friday.
Police said after a search warrant was executed at his residence, the man was arrested.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning in relation to six charges, including two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Other charges include one count each of sexual assault in the second degree, an act of indecency without consent, an act endangering health, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
