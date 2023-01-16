The Canberra Times
Man to face ACT Magistrate Court charged with sexual assault offences

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
A man will face court on Monday charged with mostly sexual offences, including rape, after he was arrested on Sunday.

