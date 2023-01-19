As we hop into the Year of the Rabbit, what better way to celebrate the Lunar New Year than enjoying a meal at one of Canberra's many Asian restaurants.
While a couple of our favourites are in the city, we decided to head out to the suburbs to find those local gems we go to at the end of a busy week.
Although I admit I'm a sucker for those old-school dishes such as beef and black bean sauce, lemon chicken and honey prawns - which are really Westernised versions of traditional recipes - Canberrans are lucky that so many different tastes are catered for.
Whether you're looking for Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, Singaporean, Indonesian, or Malaysian, there's a place to satisfy your cravings.
Food always plays a special role in new year celebrations. While spring rolls and dumplings are eaten at many meals throughout the year, at new year they take on a special meaning. Some say dumplings represent sending away the old and welcoming the new.
At new year, Chinese people also like to eat long noodles, or "longevity noodles". The longer the noodle, the longer your life, and you shouldn't cut them nor try to chew them either. Other popular dishes for new year include steamed fish, steamed whole chicken and vegetable-based dishes. Hot pots are often the centrepiece of meals and desserts may include the new year cake, a glutinous rice cake made with rice, sugar, chestnuts, dates and lotus leaves.
Whether you want to indulge in some traditional dishes or are happy with the nostalgic favourites, here's our pick of Canberra's best suburban Asian restaurants. They're in no particular order or ranking, just north to south. If we've missed anywhere, let us know your favourite and we'll update the online version as we can.
A family-style restaurant with friendly staff. The signature dishes are eclectic and we're keen to discover what the "unbelievable fillet steak" entails. There's a neat range of omelettes too and some special combo packs which are good value for money.
A favourite with colleagues who live in Gungahlin, we deemed this one worth crossing the lake for when we reviewed it in 2022. It will be busy, whatever night you go. Try the garlic and pepper quail with a delicious dipping sauce. Finish with a classic banana fritter with caramel sauce and ice cream.
Kevin Chen has been at the helm here since 2007. There's a focus on fresh produce and friendly service. There's a mix of Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai dishes and it's always busy. Try the dry chilli beef Peking style, the range of soups and laksas or the crispy fried scallops.
This popular restaurant was established in 1978 and has been serving the hungry hordes of Belco ever since. Open for dinner - and takeaway - seven nights a week, their good-value dinner packs are a popular choice. House specials include a tamarind fish hot pot.
Nice food and friendly service. They do a great Peking duck by all accounts and there's a great noodle menu as well, with all noodles made in-house. If you're feeling adventurous, try the tossed jellyfish with shallot sauce. If you're feeling nostalgic there's some deep-fried ice cream.
Another no-fuss place that gets plenty of love from the locals. The primarily Vietnamese menu features more than 100 items, from favourites such as green curries to such twists as beef salads and ginger fish. Try the savoury crepes for something different.
Get in quick as Diane and Danny are retiring in 2023 after 17 years of service in this little Belconnen secret. You'll still be able to get favourites such as their curry puffs, sweet and sour pork, and pho meals for a few months yet. Worth checking out.
Established in 1965, Mee Sing has become an integral part of the inner north, more like family than a business. Ask about the story behind the mural in the car park. And then ask for some delicious food. Servings are generous and about as old-school as you can get.
This eatery has been setting the standard for vegan food in Canberra for years now. At its two locations, Woden and Dickson, the entire menu is vegan-friendly. While there's plenty of "meat alternatives", there's plenty of vegetables too. Asian fusion with a Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese mix.
A no-fuss restaurant that is quick and authentic and sometimes that's all you're really after. Who hasn't walked past all those ducks hanging in the window and wondered what's going on inside? Try the mixed barbecues or the steamed dim sims and pork and prawn spring rolls.
A friend who spent a few years working in Korea recommended Hangari Kimchi. It's a traditional Korean barbecue-type restaurant with an extensive menu. Special dishes include a steamed egg, marinated fresh beef tartare and sizzling corn with cheese. But the barbecue menu is the bomb. Get the wagyu.
Ok, it's not really suburban, but Happy's has been the city's go-to Chinese for 60 years. Things haven't changed much, which is exactly how we like it. Gavin and May Chan are still serving his grandfather's honey chicken recipe in the shadow of that iconic mural which took six months to paint.
Another one that's in the city but worth checking out. It might be in the Canberra Casino but the menu here is well worth the gamble. There's a special banquet menu available until January 24 following the themes of prosperity, happiness and longevity. $108pp, for 11 courses.
Chinese New Year celebrations run at this fine-dining restaurant until February 4, with its popular new year set menu given an XO twist. The first dinner sitting on Sunday, January 22, sold out in minutes as it included a traditional lion dancing performance. $110pp. Bookings a must as it's in high demand every year.
This Chinese-Malaysian restaurant has been a Manuka staple for many years and for a reason. It's been a popular haunt with everyone from politicians to students and there's always a bustling vibe. The Bali chicken and the 20 chilli lamb curry have been on the menu for years and they're still delicious.
Apple fish is one of the specialities here, deep fried fish topped with green apple salad, cashew nuts and sweet Thai dressing. It's BYO too. We love that. And by all accounts it does a rollicking takeaway trade as well.
Another long-time Canberra favourite. There's a Malaysian touch here too with ayam goreng, nyonya curry chicken and beef rendang among the most-ordered dishes. The teriyaki duck hot pot is also worth trying.
Several southsiders recommended this Vietnamese restaurant in the heart of Weston. Thanh Nguyen and Suranya Sitthisiriporn are all about friendly service to back up their delicious menu. Try the pho or the hot pot and there's some fresh rice paper rolls too.
You might struggle to get into Ginseng this week but make contact as soon as possible. Their yum cha is among the best in Canberra, a midweek lunch booking might be your best shot. On Sunday, January 22, there's a free lion dancing performance in the club foyer at 3pm.
Another local restaurant with a man behind the name. Joe has been cooking for more than two decades and there's a touch of love in every dish. Try his chef's special menu. Apparently the stuffed eggplant is popular alongside the crispy fish with ginger and shallots.
This light and airy venue draws people from all over the southside. There's a range of hawker-style noodles alongside the old favourites. How long has it been since you've had chicken chow mein or Mongolian lamb?
Southsiders can't get enough of the dumplings from this venue in the South Point shopping centre. Grab a combination serve which features three different flavours. Chef's favourite dishes include Hainanese chicken, beef brisket hot pot and deep-fried white bait.
A few locals nominated this one. Situated in the Bungendore Bowling Club (and how many good Chinese places do you find in bowling clubs?) and open for dinner from 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Love a menu item that just reads "beef Chinese style".
This restaurant has bounced back after being destroyed in the 2019 summer bushfires when it was situated at the Malua Bay Bowling Club. Now it's under the Abode hotel on the beachfront, a gorgeous venue serving gorgeous food. Almost worth a trip to the coast on its own.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
