At new year, Chinese people also like to eat long noodles, or "longevity noodles". The longer the noodle, the longer your life, and you shouldn't cut them nor try to chew them either. Other popular dishes for new year include steamed fish, steamed whole chicken and vegetable-based dishes. Hot pots are often the centrepiece of meals and desserts may include the new year cake, a glutinous rice cake made with rice, sugar, chestnuts, dates and lotus leaves.