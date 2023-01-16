The holiday season can be the most stressful time of year for parents; filled to the brim with festive feelings of stress, strain, and sleepless nights.
However with the holidays now wrapped up, families are back to juggling full-time work and school schedules.
Kids aren't the only ones disappointed when the holidays end, with the beginning of the work year a balancing act for most parents.
As a mum of two myself, I understand how quickly we burn ourselves out juggling the kid's free time alongside work responsibilities, school and activities.
According to our research by Kiddo, this sentiment is felt across the nation.
More than a third (35 per cent) of parents reporting school holidays, and the constant juggling in this time, to be the cause of anxiety.
Interestingly, this number was even higher in parents in NSW, with a staggering 51 per cent admitting their children significantly impact their energy levels and two-thirds (63 per cent) admitting they're exhausted all the time.
Unsurprisingly, the lack of resources, access to a support network and that all-too-familiar parent guilt can attribute to our return-to-work anxiety.
The holidays are meant for families and social catchups, so taking a night off after the break can feel self-serving.
However, I know from experience, that sometimes you need time off from parenting to be at your best.
With half (51 per cent) of Aussie parents unable to remember the last time they had a night away from their kids, it's clear that many parents are finding the strain too much.
If it feels like it's all getting to be a bit too much, I've provided a few tips to help get you back on track.
Although you're back to work, the holidays aren't over yet. Make a list of all the things that need to be done and activities that the kids can do when in someone else's care.
A bit of organisation will ease that overwhelming feeling and help break your tasks down into smaller achievable goals.
Whether this is a walk, an evening without the kids, or a hot bath - time by yourself to rest and recharge is vital.
Remind yourself that holidays are a big time commitment, and you need to prioritise your needs as well as those of your family.
It be can stressful when you're juggling all the activities and organising work, so make sure you're setting clear boundaries.
Are you feeling overwhelmed and anxious? Don't feel like you have to do it all on your own.
Divvy up the weekly tasks to help get everyone back into a regular routine; cooking dinner, cleaning and bedtime schedules are lifesavers.
With just over a quarter (27 per cent) of Aussie parents in desperate need of another pair of hands, proper support over the back-to-work rush has never been more important.
Parenting throughout the holidays comes with both joys and challenges - as they say, it takes a village.
Connecting to a community and network of support is the best way to ease the return-to-work anxiety and make life a whole lot easier.
