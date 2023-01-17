Peter thinks there's some time to go before AI is a serious threat: "In evaluating an AI, you need to consider two factors: (a) ability to sound like a human; and (b) ability to give useful (as distinct from plausible) responses. It looks to me as if these bots are advancing on the (a) dimension, but I don't see much progress on (b). Lately I have spent a lot of time on Centrelink phone lines, and their speech recognition robot performs very poorly, sometimes being unable to recognise the words 'yes' and 'no'. More importantly, it can't understand 'My problem is not in your script. Please connect me to a human.'"