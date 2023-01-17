This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
There's a lot to love about January. Time at the beach. Languid afternoons reading in the easy chair. Gatherings with friends and family. Days that seem to stretch out forever. But there's also a downside, which goes by the name Inanity.
Inanity is the go-to for much of the media when the country has shut down for the month. Social media feeds are full of posts from major media outlets (not this one, thankfully) about expats complaining about peculiarly Australian habits like saying good morning or the price of seafood or - and this really scraped the bottom of the barrel - rude notes left on parked cars by residents.
In the absence of real stories - or journalists to write them - any old piffle is presented as "content" through this sleepy month. Never mind Russia rains missiles down on Dnipro, killing dozens of civilians, let's promote a "story" about keeping your hair healthy while swimming in the sea. Iran executes another activist? Yeah, nah - here's your 53rd serving in the Harry and Meghan saga.
On the downhill run out of the silly season, this cranky old journo has had a steaming gutful.
To plunder from Pilot's number-one hit of 1975: "January, sick and tired you've been hanging on me."
After a month of mindless distractions it's time to gear up for the year ahead - to sort the wheat from the chaff, if you like. Here, a few sideshows I'm putting out in the garbage with the prawn heads:
Harry and Meghan: why should anyone in Australia really care? The antics of a squabbling bunch of stiff shirts in a dusty palace on the other, dreary side of the world have no bearing on us as a nation. All the scandal should do is refocus attention on the republic. Do we really want one of these toffs as head of state? Otherwise, it's utterly irrelevant.
Perrottet dressed as a Nazi: do voters - especially those who aren't rusted on to one party or another - really care about the NSW Premier's daft decision to attend his own 21st birthday party dressed so offensively? Probably not. After all, the Jewish community itself has accepted his apology and there are much more pressing issues in Australia's most populous state. If the Sydney train or hospital systems melt down just before the March election, then Perrottet has a real problem. The story is a stormtrooper in a teacup.
Albo's pick for the Hottest 100: the PM's social media team didn't have a break in January. In fact, it was all go, posting nonsense designed to make the PM appeal to the new cohort of young voters he'll need to return him to The Lodge in two years' time. Posting his pick for Triple J's annual popular song vote, or photos of himself at a music festival, is a little more sophisticated than his predecessor's dopy offerings of Kirribilli curry nights but, boiled down, it amounts to the same thing: marketing. Best junk it.
Scallops or potato cakes: the McDonald's fast food and diabetes chain saved a motza when the media picked up on this non-story about whether a scallop is a scallop or a potato cake. Apparently, it depends on where you live but that wasn't the point. The media served up a tonne of free advertising for the new Macca's product when it bit into this stale "debate".
Beach apparatuses: Like potato scallops/cakes, another free marketing triumph for the purveyors of these latest beach accessories. In the news everywhere, they sparked a "debate" about beach etiquette from the Queensland coastline down to Victoria. But in reality it was free exposure for a faddish product which will most likely end up in landfill by June.
Angry tourist towns: an old favourite for city news desks desperate for some conflict - any conflict - to fill their pages and websites. Of course, swamped seaside towns get angry at peak season gridlock. They rant on the community Facebook pages but they're also the first to moan when Easter weather turns nasty and the holiday-makers stay away.
Celebrities returning to Australia for the summer: really? Of course, they would. They can afford it. Who would opt to stay in the frigid northern hemisphere when there's a warm silly season to be had here?
HAVE YOUR SAY: What do you think will be the top news stories in 2023? Does the silly season go on a little too long? Or should it extend into February? Can you stomach any more Harry and Meghan, Royal Family stories? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
ECHIDNA READERS: Because all creatures great and small require a rest, The Echidna will arrive in your inbox on Tuesdays and Fridays only over the next few weeks. Daily missives will return on Monday, January 23. Please keep sending your comments and views through to us.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australians living in disability group homes have been involved in more than 7000 reportable incidents in the past four years but advocates say that might just be "the tip of the iceberg". A report by the National Disability Insurance Scheme Quality and Safeguards Commission examined the seven largest accommodation providers and found more than 1700 of those incidents involved a serious injury to a participant.
- Gas retailers have been forced to stop taking new large-scale customers as the federal government's price cap sparks uncertainty in the market. Some retailers have stopped accepting new industrial and commercial customers, and are letting expiring contracts fall onto expensive default tariffs, as they have not been able to secure long-term affordable supplies from producers.
- A Spanish traveller has become the first person fined under tougher biosecurity laws after he failed to declare snacks in his luggage. The 20-year-old man from Spain had his visa cancelled and was fined $3300 for carrying more than one kilogram of undeclared raw pork meat and cheese in his luggage.
THEY SAID IT: "If people never did silly things nothing intelligent would ever get done." - Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher
YOU SAID IT: Garry shared his disturbing encounter with artificial intelligence, which warned him his days as a columnist were likely numbered.
Ben says: "At least with eight billion human beings it will be some time before there are enough AIs to replace all of them."
Paul's not too concerned: "When a chat bot can do standup comedy and read the room, then I'll worry."
Peter thinks there's some time to go before AI is a serious threat: "In evaluating an AI, you need to consider two factors: (a) ability to sound like a human; and (b) ability to give useful (as distinct from plausible) responses. It looks to me as if these bots are advancing on the (a) dimension, but I don't see much progress on (b). Lately I have spent a lot of time on Centrelink phone lines, and their speech recognition robot performs very poorly, sometimes being unable to recognise the words 'yes' and 'no'. More importantly, it can't understand 'My problem is not in your script. Please connect me to a human.'"
Rose fears for education if AI gets away from us: "I don't think it will replace too many jobs to start with, but I fear for school students if they can solely use something like that."
Trevor is philosophical: "Technological change is always disruptive - think of the buggy whip manufacturers who went out of business when motor cars became readily available. I've never been able to find out what the out-of-work buggy whip guys did. But I've seen workers at one level move to another, often better and more lucrative level, when their jobs became redundant. Redundant? Yes, through technological change - the introduction of a machine made an industrial process more efficient (and therefore cheaper) than human operators. Change is inevitable. And it is up to us - aka humanity - how we handle change. Fight it, like the Luddites tried to do, or accept the change and move on and look for another opportunity."
Norm takes issue: "What a disappointing lightweight description you have written on ChatGPT. Far from being trained on 'vast amounts of data taken from social media interactions', this AI has been developed using what is called the Large Language Model. It has stored in a database trillions of articles from all over the internet and it chooses from these at a speed no human could even contemplate. Perhaps you should take a moment to vacuum your own office and contemplate on the difference between this new AI and getting Excel to do your maths and graphing, for instance."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
