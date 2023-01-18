January 24: At Muse at 8pm, the Translations Book Club dives into Georgian-German novelist Nino Haratischvili's family saga, The Eighth Life (trans. Charlotte Collins & Ruth Martin). See: musecanberra.com.au.
January 25: The OzLit Book Club kicks off the year at Muse at 6.30pm with Fiona McGregor's explosive novel, Iris, about Sydney's underworld in the 1930s. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Jan 29: A Brush with Poetry: Hear contemporary and traditional voices at the first free open mic soirée for 2023 at Café on Queen, 15 Queen Street, Binalong, 1.30pm for 2pm start. Text 0401 289 178 for info or to book your place in the room. A Binalong Arts Group Inc event. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
February 14: At Muse at 8pm, the Translations Book Club embarks on a journey of scientific discovery with Chilean author Benjamin Labatut's novel, When We Cease to Understand the World (trans. Adrian Nathan West). See: musecanberra.com.au.
February 15: At 6pm, the Friends of the National Library of Australia will host an online live Zoom discussion with writer award-winning writer Dervla McTiernan, author of the Cormac Reilly series. This discussion will be facilitated by Anna Steele. The access link will be emailed to all attendees one week prior to the event, with a reminder sent the day before. $10 Members/$15 non-members. See: nla.gov.au/events.
February 16: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Melbourne law professor Rebecca Giblin and American best-selling author Cory Doctorow will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on their new book, Chokepoint Capitalism, which documents how big tech and big content have captured creative labour markets and how we can win them back. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
The Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meetings for the first half of 2023 are as follows (all on Wednesdays): February 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
The first Canberra Lifeline Book Fair for 2023 will be on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday February 10 to Sunday February 12 to raise money for the local phone crisis service. It will have a huge range of fiction and non-fiction books, magazines, sheet music, records, CDs, DVDs, games and more. Entry via gold coin donation and tap and go. See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
