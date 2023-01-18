The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Upcoming literary events include the Translations and Ozlit book clubs

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suzie MacDougall is a regular presenter at A Brush with Poetry. Picture supplied

Events

January 24: At Muse at 8pm, the Translations Book Club dives into Georgian-German novelist Nino Haratischvili's family saga, The Eighth Life (trans. Charlotte Collins & Ruth Martin). See: musecanberra.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.