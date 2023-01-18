The Canberra Times
Capital Life January 20, 2023: New exhibitions at M16 and PhotoAccess are highlights

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 19 2023 - 9:00am
Angella Price's Gold Creek Station from One Tree Hill, 2021 (detail), on display at M16 Artspace. Picture supplied

New year, new M16 shows

M16 has three new exhibitions on display until February 12. In Gallery 1 is Solastalgia by Barbara Hodgson, Buffy Jackson & Sallie Saunders. The term Solastalgia, introduced by Australian philosopher Glenn Albrecht, describes the negative and stressful impacts environmental change has on our emotional wellbeing. The three artists in this exhibition pay homage to the natural world through their passion for the Australian environment by using a variety of different styles and media. Gallery 2 hosts Angella Price's The antidote & the apothecary in which she takes the restorative ability of nature into consideration by looking at traditional landscape paintings, she wonders what more could be said through the choice of medium, gestural marks and colour selection and experiments with high key coloured grounds, layered glazing and textured gestural marks made with different tools. And in Gallery 3, Manuel Pfeiffer's Rockpool Unexpected explores visions of the rocky shores Canberrans could only dream of visiting during COVID. See: m16artspace.com.au.

