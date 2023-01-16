A male aged in his 50s riding an ACT-registered motorcycle has died in a single-vehicle crash on Sutton Rd, about four kilometres north of the Sutton township, and just north of the border.
The incident occurred about 1.15pm on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the location near the intersection of Vaughan Drive after receiving a triple zero emergency call from a passing motorist.
It is understood the motorcyclist was northbound on Sutton Rd when he left the road and hit a tree.
Witnesses performed CPR before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived but despite efforts, the rider died at the scene.
The male rider is yet to be formally identified.
Police from the Hume district at Yass have established a contraflow on the country road and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash have begun and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has dashcam vision of the incident to call Goulburn police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
