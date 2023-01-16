So we have we read that Geocon, the developer of countless high rise apartments across Canberra, has purchased the lease for the Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre. And when they get the nod from Barr et al to redevelop the pool all that is required of the developer is to provide an indoor 25 metre with public access.
This is the proposed replacement of three pools at the current site, one of which is 50 meters and has been a base for various community activities including swim squads and school swimming carnivals. Try that in an indoor 25 metre pool, kiddies. I'm sure there's plenty of room for spectators in the foyer. Or change rooms.
Is the Barr government even aware of how many public amenities have been sacrificed to high rise development in or around Phillip? The YMCA tennis courts and daycare centre. Gone. The Southern Cross Pitch and Putt and Bowling Club. Both gone. The basketball stadium. Gone. The dance studio. Gone. And, lest we forget, the Oasis 50 metre pool and bowling club at nearby Deakin for that matter.
High rise trumps amenities so more people get less local sporting facilities. That's the spirit of town planning. Brilliant.
But we can always console ourselves that if we ever want to catch a tram to Gungahlin, Barr has us covered for that.
Geocon bought the lease of the Phillip pool under the provisions of the current version of the Territory Plan. This includes Rule R8 of the Phillip Precinct Maps and Codes that states that it is a mandatory requirement that "development complies with all of the following (a) provides for or retains an ice skating rink suitable for national ice hockey competition; (b) provides or retains a 50-metre public pool with direct public address to Irvine Street; (c) development of other uses involves redevelopment of the pool as an indoor facility".
The restrictions imposed by Rule R8 would have influenced the price paid. Let us all be aware that any development must comply with all three aspects of Rule 8. Clearly a 25 metre pool would not comply with the Territory Plan provisions.
The account of the fraught times during the Howard government's response to President Bush's "war on terror" ("Defence's mad scramble for cash amid 'war on terror'", canberratimes.com.au, December 2) when we joined our allies to go to war in Iraq and Afghanistan, when our security was deemed to depend on our powerful allies, does provoke a thought on security, and how it may be best achieved.
On a local level, we all agree on the need for a police force to keep the community safe, but when it comes to a national level, we put our trust in weapons and military alliances. We had a good chance for genuine security after World War II but we missed it. The newly-created United Nations Organisation, created to end wars, was in the end rejected in favour of an arms race and military alliances.
Arms sales amount to two trillion US dollars every year. When the cost of such diversion of resources to a non-productive end use, the instability and danger so created, the heavy carbon footprint of such manufacture and the destruction when used, when all these costs are considered, it is clear that we are paying a heavy price for the failure to create a more cooperative world order.
On July 28, 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia. On July 29 Russia mobilised part of its army in response to what it perceived as a Austro-Hungarian threat to the integrity of its border. On August 1 Germany declared war on Russia in response to what it perceived as a Russian threat on its border. Germany then invaded Luxembourg on August 1 and then declared war on France, Russia's principal ally, on August 3. On August 4 Germany invaded Belgium in order to by-pass France's border defences and to march on Paris. Late on August 4 Britain, a longstanding guarantor of Belgian neutrality, declared war on Germany. On August 6 Austria Hungary declared war on Russia.
Armageddon had begun.
Fast forward 110 years or so. China invades Taiwan. America attacks Chinese forces deployed against Taiwan. China responds by attacking American bases across the Indo Pacific with hypersonic missiles. America and China declare war on each other. Russia, North Korea and Iran side with China, supplying materiel and intelligence. Britain, Australia, Japan and the members of NATO come in on the side of the US and Taiwan. India, quite wisely, would probably opt to sit it out and see how the situation develops (just as Italy did in the first part of World War I).
America launches pre-emptive strikes against missile silos in China and North Korea. North Korea responds by launching missiles against Japan.
The UN, its hands tied by the veto powers of the US, China, Russia and the UK - all permanent members of the Security Council - does what it does best; sod all while wringing its hands.
Nobody knows who was the first to use tactical nuclear weapons but the response is swift.
Billions of people die in the radioactive ashes of their homes and cities in a useless attempt to protect the independence of 24 million Taiwanese.
As Hegel observed so many years ago: "The only thing we learn from history is that nobody learns from history".
The moral of the story? Alliances don't prevent wars, they start and then escalate them.
As a teacher I thoroughly enjoy working in Aboriginal communities. Not for any other reason then I'm a bush kid at heart and the kids of remote Australia, Aboriginal or Caucasian, still enjoy the outdoors, as do I.
But my experience in Aboriginal communities has brought me in direct contact with the issues with which our nation struggles: the impact of the Stolen Generation; my friends being judged not for their character or achievements, but the colour of their skin; and the lack of opportunity for Aboriginal people to engage in meaningful employment because of the underlying racism in the bush (and limited job opportunities).
I'm not Aboriginal, but as we approach Australia Day, a day which now represents racial division in this country, and in a year where good is trying to be achieved for our Aboriginal brothers and sisters through The Voice, I ask you to respect that many Aboriginal people still seek to live in a society that treats them as equal. In 2023, Australia is not utopia.
If there are still any individuals interested in property investment in the ACT I would strongly advise them to invest elsewhere.
For several years now, the ACT government has restricted landlords from increasing rents for existing tenants above the rate of CPI.
Keep in mind this not headline CPI (which is currently around six per cent) but the CPI specific to Canberra rents which according to the ABS was 2.8 per cent last year.
Of course such restrictions do not apply to charges the ACT Government imposes on landlords. The rates and land tax on my investment property increased by 4.8 per cent and seven per cent respectively last year and will likely be similar this year.
The bitter cherry on the top for landlords is the increases to body corporate fees and mortgage repayments.
The government's message to landlords seems to be "suck it up".
Is it any wonder that Canberra has a chronically tight rental market?
Light rail is operating very successfully and has performed well above expectations.
If the Canberra Liberals want to make a constructive contribution to their community in Woden Valley and south Canberra, they should get out of the way of light rail to the south. There has already been an enormous amount of work that has gone into delivering this crucial next stage of our growing, and hugely popular, light rail network.
The Canberra Liberals need to stop trying so hard to appear different and instead offer an alternative that Canberrans actually want.
Stop listening to the noisy conservatives among your group and pay attention to the last two election results. Canberrans support having a rail network across Canberra, accept it and move on to another topic.
Peter Dutton's latest contributions to reconciliation with First Nations people is entirely consistent with his previous efforts, in particular his boycotting of the national apology to the Stolen Generations and their families in 2008.
I think the WA Premier Mark McGowan summed up Peter Dutton best in May last year when he commented, "I actually don't think he's that smart. I've seen him present on things [and] I don't really pick up there's much there".
The Australian Shark Incident Database contains 1196 individual encounters with sharks going back to 1791. There's been 22 incidents involving tiger sharks in Western Australia. A tiger shark swimming off a Perth beach is quite unremarkable, it didn't warrant the media reference to a "threat of shark attack".
Isn't it about time we told the representatives of Russia to leave? They represent a regime which if you put a moustache on Putin together with his lapdog foreign minister Lavrov brings to mind Hitler's Nazism. This is ironic considering how Russia suffered from them.
It is uncommon for basketball scores to be "wind assisted", but since The Canberra Times reported recently that the Capitals had produced their "gustiest" performance, a new norm may have been set.
I appreciate James Mahoney's satirical shot at the ABC over its coverage of George Pell's life and death but his aim was a little astray (Letters, January 13). The ABC's coverage didn't depend on "smiling ABC journalists". It included a range of very balanced views including those of the Archbishops of Melbourne and Sydney.
Sad news last week of the passing of a great man who touched the lives of, and was an inspiration, to thousands. Vale Jeff Beck.
Your humility is a great attribute Kyle Abel ("Kyle Abel performs dramatic rescue after man swept overboard in massive swells", canberratimes.com,au, January 13) but in my opinion what you did to rescue someone qualifies you as a hero. You know your abilities; you took a calculated risk with your own safety, and you acted with presence of mind. As a result, you saved a life. Be very proud of yourself.
Many will attempt to defend the Nazi uniform-wearing by Premier Dominic Perottet as an ill-considered act born of youth and immaturity. While it is true that with the impetuosity of youth we may do things that we later regret we should bear in mind that such actions are typically in character.
The NSW Premier wore a Nazi uniform for his 21st birthday. Now he's shedding crocodile tears. He's only sorry because he was caught out. That said, the Third Reich made some very smart uniforms. I can't fault his sartorial taste.
Progressive liberals only respect the views of those with traditional beliefs unless they're Indigenous or Muslim.
Geocon a public swimming pool operator? Who would ever have thought that was coming?
