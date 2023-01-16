Fast forward 110 years or so. China invades Taiwan. America attacks Chinese forces deployed against Taiwan. China responds by attacking American bases across the Indo Pacific with hypersonic missiles. America and China declare war on each other. Russia, North Korea and Iran side with China, supplying materiel and intelligence. Britain, Australia, Japan and the members of NATO come in on the side of the US and Taiwan. India, quite wisely, would probably opt to sit it out and see how the situation develops (just as Italy did in the first part of World War I).