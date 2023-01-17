Dramatic Productions presents this musical with music and lyrics by award winning writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, La La Land). Adapted from the 1991 movie that starred River Phoenix, it's about a group of 1960s US marines who go out for a big night on the town before being shipped off to Vietnam. They have an unsavoury bet - who can bring the ugliest date to a party? - but one of them, Eddie Birdlace, begins to have second thoughts about what he's doing as he gets to know Rose, the young woman he has invited without telling her why he's asked her. It's on at Gungahlin Theatre from January 27 to February 18, various dates and times. See: stagecenta.com.