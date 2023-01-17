Dramatic Productions presents this musical with music and lyrics by award winning writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, La La Land). Adapted from the 1991 movie that starred River Phoenix, it's about a group of 1960s US marines who go out for a big night on the town before being shipped off to Vietnam. They have an unsavoury bet - who can bring the ugliest date to a party? - but one of them, Eddie Birdlace, begins to have second thoughts about what he's doing as he gets to know Rose, the young woman he has invited without telling her why he's asked her. It's on at Gungahlin Theatre from January 27 to February 18, various dates and times. See: stagecenta.com.
The chef, restaurateur and author is visiting Canberra for his Flavour of Life tour, in conversation with award winning author and broadcaster Alice Zaslavsky on Saturday, January 21 at 3pm and 7pm at the Canberra Theatre. He will discuss the tastes, ingredients, and flavours that excite him, and how he has created a career from cooking. He will also talk about his life in food: how his upbringing has influenced his food, the journey that led to his becoming a chef, opening seven delis and restaurants in London, and writing eight bestselling cookbooks. Ottolenghi is inviting fans to ask their own questions on Twitter at #AskOttolenghi with a hand-picked selection answered, live on stage. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
If someone tells you to go fly a kite, here's a good opportunity to do so. On Sunday, January 22 on the Patrick White Lawns, Queen Elizabeth Terrace Parkes, from 10am to 5pm, bring your kite and fly it high with lots of other people, creating a sky full of colour and movement. There will be music and other entertainment and food for sale. For more information and to register visit: getmytickets.com.au.
Vocal trio The Williams Brothers present hits from the 1950s and 1960s from Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Australia's Johnny O'Keefe, as well as number-one hits from The Bee Gees, The Beatles, and The Monkees. It's on at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au.
For fans of all sorts of gaming, this will be a highlight of the year. Cancon is on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Saturday, January 21 to Monday, January 23. There will be card games, tabletop games and roleplaying games, trade stands, clothing sales. General entry for the public is free and does not require a ticket. See: cgs.asn.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
