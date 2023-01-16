The Canberra Times
What have we learnt 20 years on from the fire tragedy?

By The Canberra Times
January 17 2023 - 5:30am
The Canberra suburb of Duffy was one of the worst affected by the 2003 bushfires 20 years ago. Picture by Andrew Campbell

Wednesday, January 18, marks the 20th anniversary of the bushfire tragedy that seared the heart and soul of the bush capital and shocked Australia and the world.

