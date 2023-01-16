Wednesday, January 18, marks the 20th anniversary of the bushfire tragedy that seared the heart and soul of the bush capital and shocked Australia and the world.
One of the first, and worst, of the firestorms that are now a feature of Australian life in the 21st century, the 2003 bushfires were the worst natural disaster the ACT has ever experienced.
No other event cost so much in terms of deaths and injuries, the destruction of property and the devastation of the natural environment.
Four people died, 435 were injured, and 488 buildings were destroyed. Untold numbers of domestic and native animals were killed and almost 70 per cent of the ACT's pastures, pine plantations and national parks and reserves suffered severe damage.
It took many years for affected residents to rebuild and for the environment to recover.
Those who lived through the experience, as we have been reporting this week, still bear the physical and mental scars from what happened during those dark days when the absolutely unthinkable happened.
Flames taller than apartment buildings swept into the suburbs of Duffy, Chapman, Kambah, Holder and Rivett as well as Uriarra, Tharwa and the Mount Stromlo Forestry Settlement.
January 18 is always a difficult day for the family and friends of the four people who lost their lives. They were Alison Tener, Peter Brooke, Douglas Fraser and Dorothy McGrath.
While, as many will no doubt claim, bushfires are an endemic part of Australian life, what set 2003 apart was its sheer intensity. While, at this remove, it would be hard to make a direct linkage between what happened here and the impact of climate change, it is worth noting the Canberra fire saw Australia's first ever "fire tornado". A terrifying sight to behold, it had a horizontal wind speed of 250 km/h and a vertical wind speed of 150 km/h.
The Coronial Inquest and the McLeod Inquiry into the bushfire were both critical of the initial response to four fires which had been started by lightning strikes in rugged bushland in NSW on January 8, 2003. Although initially small and of low intensity, the fires were neither contained or extinguished by NSW authorities.
Over the following days they grew in both size and intensity, eventually merging into one massive fire front heading towards Canberra.
December 18, the day the flames reached the city, was hot, windy and dry. The combination of 40 degree temperatures, 80 km/h winds and a high fuel load were the perfect recipe for catastrophe.
While local authorities were not entirely caught unaware and had relocated evacuation centres from Bulls Head and the Orroral Valley to the North Curtin District Playing Fields nobody was prepared for what was to come.
By 10pm that evening the four evacuation centres were filling quickly and Canberrans were already responding with donations of furniture, clothing, food and other necessities to help those who had either lost everything or been displaced.
Prime Minister John Howard and the Governor-General Peter Hollingworth, who were both overseas at the time, cancelled their engagements and made arrangements to return to Canberra as quickly as they were able.
20 years on, Canberra is again facing similar risks. Fuel levels remain high in the forests and there are thousands of hectares of long dry grass in and around the city.
Just what did we learn from that deadly day two decades ago? Can we be sure such a disaster won't visit this city again?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.