While, as many will no doubt claim, bushfires are an endemic part of Australian life, what set 2003 apart was its sheer intensity. While, at this remove, it would be hard to make a direct linkage between what happened here and the impact of climate change, it is worth noting the Canberra fire saw Australia's first ever "fire tornado". A terrifying sight to behold, it had a horizontal wind speed of 250 km/h and a vertical wind speed of 150 km/h.

