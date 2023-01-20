The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

The cost of streaming services adds up: which can we do without?

By Cris Kennedy
January 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Netflix and rival platforms thrived during COVID lockdowns. Picture Shutterstock

A trip to the movies hits you pretty hard in the wallet these days, with most tickets way over $20, and when you add in parking and a snack, you'd be lucky to escape a quick visit to the cinema with your sweetheart for anything less than $70.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.