A trip to the movies hits you pretty hard in the wallet these days, with most tickets way over $20, and when you add in parking and a snack, you'd be lucky to escape a quick visit to the cinema with your sweetheart for anything less than $70.
When the Netflix streaming service came along in 2015, it seemed a sensible investment, particularly for larger households where that trip to the cinema might have run into the hundreds of dollars.
Netflix certainly seemed a more affordable investment, at its initial $9.99 a month, than the cable television services that also required installation of technologies, and sometimes a hefty joining fee.
While Netflix had water-cooler series like House of Cards to initially draw audiences in, it took some time to build its Australian audience before it found itself an essential lockdown survival mechanism for many households when COVID kicked off in 2020.
It's now charging $16.99 per month (on the plan you need if you want your kids to be watching different films in different rooms, but there is a cheaper $6.99 price if you don't mind watching ads), it would be hard to imagine the last few years without Tiger King or Squid Game or Stranger Things or Wednesday, although that $16.99 also buys a lot of dross you'll never watch.
Netflix's success has drawn imitators, and many households like mine also subscribe to Stan (our plan is $16 a month), Disney+ ($11.99 a month), Apple+ ($7.99 a month), Amazon Prime ($6.99 a month), and Foxtel's Binge ($10 a month).
They seem like reasonable and affordable figures, but altogether that's $840 a year, and as the cost of living increases way above pay rises, it represents low-hanging fruit when cost-cutting is needed.
After all, we still only have one set of eyes to take it in, and while my "My List" grows as I scroll through deciding what to watch, I'm finding increasingly less time to actually watch it, and with free-to-air television shortly serving us new seasons of Married at First Sight, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains and Love Island UK, I can't see us switching the streamers back on until the Easter holidays.
We subscribed my father to Foxtel's small-screen sport streaming service Kayo a while back. When he admitted the other day that he hadn't watched it for a year, I realised I'd shelled out $360 this past year for nothing. This has led to some financial navel-gazing in our household, weighing up whether all this money we're paying the streaming services is giving us value for our entertainment, or whether it might be time for a little economic rationalism.
First to get the chop was Apple+ which has some of the very best recent productions - the unmissable Ted Lasso and Severance and Blackbird - but their library of content is only a few years old and didn't take long to consume. I've decided to opt back in some time down the track, which is possible as the streaming services (mostly) don't lock you in to years-long commitments.
We only recently signed up to Binge as it was the only way to see The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and then of course for House of Dragons, and with The Last Of Us launching in a few weeks and looking like the TV show of 2023, it's going to have to stay.
Similarly, Disney+ has a few shows we're not going to be able to do without, of course starting with season three of The Mandalorian launching on March 1, but also the steady release of Marvel films that feed my partner's understanding of the addictive online game Marvel Snap.
With the acquisition of the 20th Century Fox catalogue, Disney+ does represent great value for money, with so many decades of television cult favourites like Buffy, The X-Files and M.A.S.H.
The Aussie-based Stan has so much I'd like to watch, including self-funded original programming like The Tourist and Bump, but if it wasn't for the latest series of Happy Valley being on there, it might have had to be sacrificed.
Stan's programming is so good and their algorithm so clever at understanding my tastes, that I end up unable to make any watching decisions, though if or when HBO Max finally launch their own service in Australia, their library might find itself much slimmed down.
Amazon Prime is an interesting beast. There are unmissable shows on there, like Reacher or the new series of Jack Ryan, and there are thousands of hours of films from some significant Hollywood studio libraries, but its user interface is so bad you'd never find most of its hidden gems.
Recently joining the Australian market is Paramount+ which for our home was the straw that broke the camel's back.
This month, I'm giving the Britbox service a trial ($8.99 per month). Until the Disney arrangement with the BBC kicks in later this year, it's the only place you can get the full catalogue of Doctor Who episodes, and I've started all the way back in 1963.
So far, I'm not a fan of all the ear-piercing screaming with which the Doctor's female companions were obligated to respond to every interaction, and I'm looking forward to the feminist era companions of the 1970s to save my ear drums, though with 862 hours of episodes, I'd have to take the month off work to get through it all.
Britbox is also the only place I can catch my other fave childhood sci-fi, Blake's 7.
Representing the best value for money are, of course, ABC iView and SBS On Demand, which you already pay for in your taxes.
