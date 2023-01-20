We subscribed my father to Foxtel's small-screen sport streaming service Kayo a while back. When he admitted the other day that he hadn't watched it for a year, I realised I'd shelled out $360 this past year for nothing. This has led to some financial navel-gazing in our household, weighing up whether all this money we're paying the streaming services is giving us value for our entertainment, or whether it might be time for a little economic rationalism.