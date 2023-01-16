The police have published the pictures of four men they want to talk to about a serious attack outside a nightclub in Canberra in December.
The four men were spotted on CCTV cameras near the Fiction club on Bible Lane off Bunda Street in Civic, according to ACT Policing.
A statement said they "are believed to have knowledge of an assault" in the early hours of Saturday, December 10.
"The victim of the alleged assault received significant injuries in the incident, and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it or has footage on their personal devices.
"Police are also urging anyone with footage captured in the area around the time of the incident to supply it.
"Police are asking the four men in the images to come forward, or anyone who can identify any of the four men to provide details."
READ MORE:
Bible Lane has a history of late-night trouble.
In 2016, a man was knocked unconscious by a "coward punch". Sentencing the assailant, the judge said: "The events took place in Bible Lane, where the offender did his best to ignore the fundamental precepts of the Bible."
The police urged anyone with information on the latest fracas to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.