As enticing as this newer track is, my go-to Sapphire Coast lakeside walk remains the rustic (read: be careful not to fall off!) boardwalk leading west from the town bridge. It follows the north shore of the lake to the revamped Sunny's Kiosk (now more a funky café) which, in the shadow of the distant ranges would be a knock-out spot for a sundowner. Unfortunately, Sunny's closes at 2pm, but, hey, who needs a drink when you've got views like this to soak up.