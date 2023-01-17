Ben Cutting could watch Mark Skaife roaring around Mount Panorama for hours.
Skaife's Holden Commodore whipped around the Esses, the lion badge so often leaving rivals in its wake.
But when it came to his own arena, Cutting felt like he lacked that same ferocity. After scoring just 153 runs at an average of 17 and taking one wicket during last summer's BBL, something had to give.
So Cutting did some research and found the man who helped Skaife carve out a legacy as one of motorsport's all-time greats: leading sports psychologist Noel Blundell.
With a client list that has included the likes of Ash Barty and Minjee Lee, Blundell helped Cutting peel back the layers of his game and return to form for the Sydney Thunder.
"A lot of it is trying to take yourself back to when you first started playing cricket in the backyard," Cutting said.
"You weren't thinking about getting out in the backyard, you were thinking about hitting sixes or hitting runs against your little brother.
"He calls it free wheeling, you were just playing because that's what you were doing, you didn't think about anything else. It's about trying to get back to that.
"When you have such a long career, scars can creep in, whether that's with the bat, the ball or injuries. It's about trying to dispel those, going back to basics, trusting the process and knowing what you need to do.
"The funny thing about cricket is, which Noel is massive on, is not thinking about the outcome because regardless of how you're playing, sometimes it's just not your day. As long as you keep doing those processes, more often than not it will work out at the back end."
I worked my arse off seven days a week between PSL and the start of the BBL season.- Thunder all-rounder Ben Cutting
Cutting has averaged 30.50 with the bat and picked up two wickets in five games this season, forcing his way into the fold after starting the tournament in the dugout.
But the turnaround leading into the Thunder's clash with the Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval on Thursday night hasn't just come from conversations with Blundell.
Put simply, "I worked my arse off seven days a week between [Pakistan Super League] and the start of the BBL season", linking up with expert bowling coach Joe Dawes.
Dawes has been instrumental in one of the biggest changes in Cutting's game this season: slashing his bowling run-up to help the 35-year-old rediscover his touch.
"Someone mentioned it to me back in PSL last year, there was probably four or five metres of just cruising to the crease in the run-up. It was a pointless exercise," Cutting said.
"I thought about it at the time, but it wasn't until Joey brought it up again. Two sets of fresh eyes saying the same thing means there's probably something in it. I always trust what Joey says.
"That's when we took seven metres off the run-up and fiddled with a few other things, and it feels really good.
"Between that and the sports psych I've been working with ... It's the best I've felt in a long time."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
