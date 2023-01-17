So, about this Eddie Jones. He can coach, yeah?
"Let's hope I can," Jones said on Nine's Today Show after being anointed the man to lead the Wallabies to this year's World Cup.
"[Former Wallabies coach] Bob Dwyer, who won the World Cup in 1991, always used to say 'if you can't change a team in a week, you can't coach'.
"We've got more than a week, so let's hope I can coach."
But Jones' return is about more than strengthening Australia's chances of winning the international crown for the first time in 24 years.
It's about Rugby Australia's search for the greatest showman.
They will not find the one they need in Quade Cooper, Rob Valetini or Jordan Petaia, as skilled as they may be. No amount of American football-style passes, bone-shattering tackles or silky sidesteps can offer what Jones will.
Jones is a tactical mastermind and rugby's answer to professional wrestling's megaphone-wielding "mouth of the south" rolled into one.
He orchestrated Japan's memorable win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup and then led England to the 2019 decider.
He has been around long enough to know Australian rugby needs a mouthpiece happy to use press conferences as tools for mind games.
Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has "no doubt that rugby will be more talked about under his coaching".
A Wallabies coaching upheaval in the middle of January - a window normally dominated by the Australian Open and cricket news cycles - was the biggest story of the morning.
Nick Kyrgios would withdraw from the Australian Open within hours - but even that faded against the backdrop of Jones' return to the Wallabies.
Group chats were divided. Some thought the call was a masterstroke, some thought it foolish so close to the game's showpiece event. But in the middle of January, they were talking about rugby.
Comparing Jones with predecessor Dave Rennie is like apples and oranges.
Leading a national team in a code crying out for relevancy, Rennie's forward defence was like Rahul Dravid, an impenetrable wall that did little in the way of captivating copy or sensational soundbites.
Rennie's dismissal blindsided players and staff who were told in the early hours of Monday morning that, eight months out from the World Cup, there was a new sheriff in town.
He wanted to be judged on how the Wallabies performed at the World Cup, yet a 38 per cent win record - the worst of any Australian coach in the professional era - since taking the job in 2020 made it easier for RA to swing the axe.
Three years at the helm had delivered one win over the All Blacks from nine attempts and 13 overall from Rennie's 34 matches in charge, and Australia was entering a World Cup year in which their best XV was anyone's guess.
A remarkable injury toll didn't help Rennie's cause, nor did the departure of assistant coaches Matt Taylor and Scott Wisemantel.
Rennie oversaw a four-day camp with a 44-man squad last week and raised eyebrows at RA headquarters when he insisted Jones would play no part in Australia's World Cup campaign.
Little did he know, Jones would soon be the conductor in Australian rugby's future.
"There are a lot of talented players. Like most countries, it's how you bring that talent through to the top level," Jones said.
"It wasn't so much satisfaction but it was nice to get the opportunity to get another go at the Wallabies and help lift Australian rugby back where we'd like it to be. That's a good feeling but there is a lot of work to do.
"We're all going to have to get in from the community clubs to the local clubs to Super Rugby and get the Wallabies winning again."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
