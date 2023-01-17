The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Analysis

'Let's hope I can coach': Why Australian rugby and the Wallabies need Eddie Jones

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
January 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Jones will lead the Wallabies to the next two World Cups. Picture Getty Images

So, about this Eddie Jones. He can coach, yeah?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.