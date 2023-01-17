Capital Football's new referee manager wants to tap into school soccer communities and past players to ease a "referee crisis" and bring to an end years of match official controversy in Canberra.
Former A-League assistant Kearney Robinson will start in the new role at the end of the month as Capital Football invests in referees by offering greater support and imposing harsher penalties for match official abuse.
Canberra's referees were given a pay increase at the end of last year and have started a partnership with Football Australia to be a part of the national program.
The changes were implemented after referees revealed fears for their safety, voiced concerns about pay inequity and called on the game's governing body to manage crowd behaviour to put a stop to an exodus of officials.
The A-Leagues are also facing pressure to support referees following coaches publicly criticising the performance of match officials, despite offering limited feedback via official channels to Football Australia.
But Robinson wants to turn the focus from controversy to opportunity, pointing to international appointments and pathways to the top as "the dream" for new referees.
"Recruitment and retention is a massive thing ... the turnover is notoriously high for referees," Robinson said.
"We're looking at expanding and schools are a big nut to crack. I think something 95-98 per cent of referees have played the game in some capacity, so we're looking to expand and get young, talented teenagers involved.
"To some extent it's about cultural change. There are some incidents we can't accept and within the refereeing ranks it's important with how we deal with it as a group.
"We just need to be on the same page and the conversations so far have been extremely productive.
"Refereeing is football's best kept secret. We don't tell all the good stories and we probably should. Hopefully we eradicate those negative messages ... that's the pipe dream."
Capital Football has been developing new structures to keep referees long term after 40 per cent or more walked away from the game at the end of each season.
There were referee shortages in the National Premier League men's and women's competitions despite having 550 referees registered across all leagues in 2021.
There is now equal pay for taking charge in the top men's and women's competitions and Capital Football has promised to crack down on player and spectator abuse after a spate of incidents over the past five years.
Robinson has been a referee for 16 years and is on the FIFA list for assistant referees. He will move to Canberra in the coming weeks and start alongside new Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich.
"People need to know there are opportunities to push for as a referee if that's what you want to do," Robinson said.
"Typically, you're most likely to leave refereeing within the first couple of weeks. We need to look at things like mentoring programs ... and how we can build on the support system already in place.
"The narrative should be about opportunities, we've just got to get that message out there."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
