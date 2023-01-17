Where is the 'widespread community support' for drug testing?

I was astonished to read in The Canberra Times (Friday, January 13) that the ACT government's pilot pill testing service for illegal drugs "had received strong community support", as announced by Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.
That was a misleading sweeping statement because later in her announcement she added that "those using Can-TEST have reported positive experiences of having their drugs tested without fear of judgement".
So did the Minister mean that the "strong community support" was only from those in possession of illegal drugs?
I don't believe there is strong community support for pill testing. I certainly have not heard from any friends or family who have supported it, nor were they surveyed for their views.
I do not think a majority of ACT residents would support the testing of illegal drugs.
So until the Minister is able to provide the evidence I don't believe there is "strong community support" for pill testing.
In his article ("Japanese ambassador Shingo Yamagami has a short memory", canberratimes.com.au, January 13) John Menadue did not disclose that in 1971 he received the Japanese Imperial Award, The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure for the promotion of relations between Australia and Japan.
His other accomplishments include having worked as private secretary to Gough Whitlam when he was opposition leader and as general manager of News Limited and as head of Prime Minister and Cabinet, again serving Whitlam despite being closely involved with the dismissal with Malcolm Fraser.
Menadue served as ambassador to Japan from 1976 to 1980 and then headed the Immigration Department and the Department of Special Minister of State and the Department of Trade. He was CEO of Qantas from 1986 to 1989.
I point all this out so that I can get ahead of those who are not aware of Menadue's experience in business and government and international relations and, indeed, life. Such experience I fear is not seemingly available to the vast majority of those at Murdoch's outlets and The Financial Review and at the ASPI and the IPA and other commentators. These seem to be content to "happy-clap" Australia in to conflict with China on the questionable basis that our bosom friends, the Americans and the Japanese and the South Koreans, will "have our backs" completely. That is a dangerous delusion.
How poor is it for Cricket Australia to refuse to honour a commitment to Cricket Afghanistan.
While I can fully understand their logic, the theocracy's disgraceful treatment of women deserves condemnation, a far better response - considering the wealth of female cricketing talent we have in Australia - would be to encourage ex-patriate Afghan women to play cricket to coach them to a creditable level. Then play both men's and women's one-dayers.
The results would probably be predictable, but it's the principle that matters.
Mario Stivala is surely pulling our collective legs when he claims to be unable to distinguish between the Aboriginal Tent Embassy and the presence of "cookers" and others in their lakeside encampment (Letters, January 6).
He disingenuously claims to find no difference between the assertion of the fundamental rights of a people rudely disinherited of a land occupied for more than 60,000 years and the vocalisation of complaints on a range of first world vexations by a grab-bag of anti-vaxxers, "sovereign persons" and other malcontents.
Democracy does not aim for "neatness", nor should it; such is the province of authoritarianism.
A final observation, which does apply to both these public protests, which has been attributed to the French philosopher and wit, Voltaire: "I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it".
A debate about improvement to the design of our national flag is as important as replacing the King of England with our own governor-general of our own Commonwealth of Australia.
The link with the UK's Union Jack was only important when our armed forces were fighting in support of the mother country of the British empire to which we no longer belong.
A brilliant symbol of reconciliation with our First Peoples would be the Aboriginal flag in the top corner. If the British inspired blue and white of the southern cross offends artistically just replace them with our national sporting colours of green and gold.
We should be proud of our flag and even its modernisation.
We have a 120-year-old constitution that has proven difficult to change because of the constitutional referendum requirement that a majority of Australian voters and also a majority of states (at least four) must agree to any amendment. The territories are thus limited.
The Australian electorate has proven conservative and possibly prejudiced in referenda. Some commentators, like Barry Jones, advocate we rewrite a modern constitution. Maybe we have to change the referendum requirement to a simple majority of Australians or include the territories directly in the mix as the ACT will soon pass Tasmania in population.
At the very least we ought to review the constitution regularly and to minimise referendum items and in a proportionate and rational way. This could be a way to reform up to a third of the Constitution at a time.
Anything rejected could be modified by Parliament and then put to another vote.
New additions such as the Voice or a republic, could be addressed separately at the same.
We could have a modern constitution within 10 or 12 years.
I received an email that looked as if it came from one of my family and just said that she had sent a photo. When I tried to open it, I got a message saying that I had to change my email address. I am computer-illiterate, so when I tried to do so, I got into such a mess that I panicked, closed the letter and rang my daughter for help.
Fortunately, she and her partner got my bank and credit cards "frozen" until I could go the next day and sort things out.
The scammers choose a correspondent from your "friends" on Facebook and so use a name you know, and would never suspect. I have had another scam letter since, purportedly from another "friend".
I found it very hard to understand why David Warner was man of the series against South Africa. His 213 runs (at 53.25) came from innings of 0, 3, 200 and 10. Yet, this was judged a greater contribution than Steve Smith's 231 runs (at 57.75) from innings of 36, 6, 85 and 104. Alternatively Pat Cummins 12 wickets at 16.91 begged consideration.
Even more disturbing was that after his MCG 200, David Warner announced to the world that team management had told him that he featured in their plans for the upcoming series in India and England. Warner has averaged only 24.25 over eight tests in India and 26.04 over 13 tests in England. Even with the "drought breaking" 200 in MCG, he only averaged 30.05 over 11 tests in 2022. Take that 200 out of the equation, his average over 2022 was 20.61.
It is time for the ACB to move on.
I recently took a visitor from Sydney up to the Black Mountain tower and was disappointed to see that the explanatory signs had been either vandalised and were in a severe state of dilapidation.
The directional arrow signs on the road are worn away and I saw a driver heading out the wrong way. The views have become almost impossible to see with quite a few dead trees right in front of the "viewing" platform. I was overheard expressing my dismay by some other tourists from Queensland who said they had found a similar situation in other spots they had been to outside the parliamentary triangle and were very disappointed.
I also found out that the tower itself was closed to tourists; another surprise for somebody who likes to show off the city. I can't help but relate the huge waste of money on the trams to the deterioration of other Canberra show pieces.
Afghanistan is not the only country where women are treated as second class citizens. Saudi Arabia, indeed almost all the Gulf states, are prime examples. Where are the sanctions against them?
It is too kind of N Ellis ("The lessons of history", Letters, January 17) to not spell out in his scenario that nuclear weapons would rain down from North West Cape, Tindal and Darwin to Pine Gap and our nuclear submarines base in Newcastle. The Australia-United States "alliance" is pernicious, nuclear powered submarines are a chimera and to be ignorant of history is to remain a child.
Dare I be so bold as to suggest a state funeral for the late Senator Major General Jim Molan, a distinguished Australian who served his country in numerous capacities over many years. If he does not deserve this honour then who does?
Ian Hubbard is wrong to say urban densification doesn't provide more affordable housing (Letters, Jan 13). A two bedroom apartment on Northbourne Avenue would cost about $600,000 or $700,000. A similarly sized two-bedroom house, either with a yard or not, could easily cost more than $1 million. There are also more apartments.
Whether it is batter or batsman is immaterial when you remember the famous comment attributed to commentator Brian Johnston during a West Indies versus England game in 1976: "The bowler's Holding, the batsman's Willey." That would not sound nearly so funny if it had been a women's match.
Uncle Archie had a state memorial service but there will not be a public funeral ceremony for the Cardinal. The do-gooders and do-badders are throwing the stones at Father Pell. No need for the Voice. It has been heard.
I'm not Dominic Perrottet's biggest fan but this nonsense has to stop. Are we seriously going to keep seeking out minor personal actions from the past to attack our politicians? At the rate this perpetually-offended snowflake generation is going they'll be removed from political office for using the wrong gender pronouns when they were at kindergarten.
Does Premier Perrottet's explanation for wearing a fascist uniform to his 21st birthday party mean that his government will now raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 years to 22?
What a harsh religion some people in this country seem to have: no allowance for youthful ignorance; no scope for repentance, redemption, forgiveness; no admittance of learning and personal development. In this creed of the self-righteous there is surely no room for God either.
Dominic Perrottet's repeated and plaintive, "...but I was only 21...", were it taken seriously, would provide a sound, retrospective argument for not lowering the voting age.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.