Where is the 'widespread community support' for drug testing?

By Letters to the Editor
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
Is support for Canberra's ground breaking pill testing service as strong as the ACT government has claimed? Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

I was astonished to read in The Canberra Times (Friday, January 13) that the ACT government's pilot pill testing service for illegal drugs "had received strong community support", as announced by Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

