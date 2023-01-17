Where is the 'widespread community support' for drug testing?

I point all this out so that I can get ahead of those who are not aware of Menadue's experience in business and government and international relations and, indeed, life. Such experience I fear is not seemingly available to the vast majority of those at Murdoch's outlets and The Financial Review and at the ASPI and the IPA and other commentators. These seem to be content to "happy-clap" Australia in to conflict with China on the questionable basis that our bosom friends, the Americans and the Japanese and the South Koreans, will "have our backs" completely. That is a dangerous delusion.