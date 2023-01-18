Katie Mack keeps her New Year's resolutions pretty simple these days. "Score more runs," she says with a wry grin. "And bat for longer."
If she can meet those targets while the rest of us let resolutions slip a few weeks into the year, the ACT Meteors will have a shot at toppling Tasmania and breaking through for their first WNCL win this season.
The Meteors will be back in action when they host Tasmania for a two-match series on Thursday and Saturday, bolstered by the return of Holly Ferling and Ange Reakes.
Captain Mack, however, holds the key to scoring runs and she's determined to find consistency after a run of ups and downs in the 2022 half of the season.
Mack helped the Adelaide Strikers win a maiden Big Bash title and she scored 79 for the Meteors against South Australia a month ago, but she wants to go even bigger.
"I know it's very important, especially for the team at the moment, for me to stand up as captain and score some big runs," Mack said.
"So it's definitely going to be my focus and trying to get as much game time. There's only so much you can [do] at training and the rest you learn while you're playing.
"The biggest thing is finding that nice level between being aggressive and proactive, to then stay out there for a long time. It can be hard to switch from T20s, where you can't waste a ball, or when you're hitting them well not to just keep going.
"The big thing for me is being patient."
The pressure on Mack's shoulders will ease slightly with Ferling and Reakes back. Ferling hasn't played since the Big Bash, while Reakes made her comeback just before Christmas, less than five months after giving birth.
"[Reakes'] experience is invaluable and we need to keep people in the game who are older than 25," Mack said.
"It's crazy because we're in the first or second year of having pregnancy leave. In the past we haven't been able to have that, so she's an inspiration coming back ... to have a five-month-old and be competing at a high level is pretty crazy.
"[Ferling] just brings a lot of energy and her cricket smarts. It's nice for to have someone for me to go with bowling and fields ... she sets high standards and everyone else follows."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
