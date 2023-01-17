The Canberra Times
Man granted bail in ACT Magistrates Court, accused of threatening to kill mother on Christmas Day

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
A man accused of threatening to kill his mother and chasing her husband with a knife in what police say started as a "incoherent" argument about dog poo on Christmas Day, has been released from custody.

