A man accused of threatening to kill his mother and chasing her husband with a knife in what police say started as a "incoherent" argument about dog poo on Christmas Day, has been released from custody.
The 41-year-old was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday after his first application was refused earlier this month.
The man's mother, stepfather and grandmother were present, supporting him in court.
The Canberra Times has chosen not to name the defendant to protect the identities of the complainants.
He faces two charges of reckless threat to kill and one charge each of possessing an offensive weapon and forcible entry on land.
The prosecution's document of allegations states at around 11.30pm on December 25, the man visited the Yarralumla home of his mother and her husband, having been previously told he was not welcome.
According to police, the defendant's mother told him to leave and asked her husband to call the cops.
The man allegedly did not listen and entered the house, going into the kitchen.
Police claim an argument broke out with the defendant asking about dog poo in the yard and sweat on his mother's clothes.
The mother "was unable to follow the conversation, which presented as disjointed and incoherent", the prosecution document says.
The man is accused of picking up a knife from the kitchen counter and holding it towards his mother "in a threatening way".
It is alleged the man said words to the effect of "it's better this way if we both die, you and me" to his mother, leaving her fearful for her life.
Police claim he then held the knife up to the husband, who backed away and left the home to call the police.
The defendant reportedly appeared "paranoid and aggressive" and followed the man out onto the street, chasing him.
The prosecution document states the defendant was "hostile and confrontational" and continued to advance on the retreating husband.
Police allege when he was 30cm away, the defendant pointed to the husband's chest and said words to the effect of "that looks like a good spot" while reaching behind his back towards his waist.
The husband believed the defendant still had the knife and would stab him in the heart.
The defendant was arrested by police soon after and taken to the ACT watch house.
In court, a Legal Aid lawyer applied for bail arguing the defendant was now being treated for diagnosed schizophrenia and was actively seeking help and support for his mental health.
She said the defendant's grandmother would provide full support and had stocked him a fridge full of meals.
A prosecutor opposed bail arguing the charges related to a "significant degree of unprovoked and irrational violence".
She said this was the result of mental health issues and illicit drug-use, namely methamphetamine.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker granted bail but offered a warning.
"He needs to take onboard the need for medical treatment ... and not worsen his mental health by using illicit drugs," she said.
The man is set to appear in court again on February 7.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
