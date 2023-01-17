The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Overseas visitor numbers increase but half pre-COVID level

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tourists are slowly returning to the capital. Picture Shutterstock

The number of tourists, students and other people from overseas visiting Canberra is rebuilding but remains at around half of pre-pandemic levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.