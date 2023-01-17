The number of tourists, students and other people from overseas visiting Canberra is rebuilding but remains at around half of pre-pandemic levels.
In evidence that the international tourism market is recovering from two years of severe pandemic-related disruptions, short-term visitor arrivals into the ACT rose to 6910 people in November after collapsing to almost zero during the 18 months to October last year.
But the market has a long way to go to reach pre-COVID levels, when arrivals regularly exceeded 10,000 a month, including 12,920 in December 2019.
Canberra Region Tourism Industry Council chief executive officer Naomi Dale welcomed the results as "a really good sign that things are returning to whatever the new normal will be".
Dr Dale said the ACT hospitality and tourism industry had experienced close to pre-COVID trading conditions during Christmas, underpinned by strong numbers of domestic visitors, but was yet to fully benefit from the pick up in international visitor numbers to Australia.
Provisional Australia Bureau of Statistic figures show international arrivals reached 1.27 million in December, including 505,240 short-term visitors.
This is a vast improvement from a year earlier when there were almost no overseas arrivals, but is still far short of the 2.26 million arrivals in January 2020 (including 815,910 short-term arrivals) just before the pandemic prompted international borders to shut.
University of Technology Sydney economics professor Tim Harcourt said he expected the number of international visitors to Australia continue to build, particularly tourists, but warned the business traveler market was unlikely to return to the pre-COVID "glory days".
Professor Harcourt said during the pandemic business had adapted to working remotely and were less likely to return to sending large numbers of employees to conventions and conferences.
While travel restrictions continued to hamper arrivals from China, India's burgeoning middle class would be an increasingly important source of visitors, Professor Harcourt said.
According to ABS data, the biggest group of short-term visitors to the ACT in November came from the United States (1190), followed by New Zealand (750), the United Kingdom (660) and India (530).
Dr Dale said Canberra was an appealing destination for visitors from the US because of the political relationship between the two countries as well as its wide open spaces, high personal safety and the bespoke tourist opportunities it offers.
"We find visitors here are looking for something a little different [and] we are well placed to deliver on that," she said, and urged airlines to reinstate direct international flights to the nation's capital.
Australia's lucrative international student market is also recovering, but remains well down on where it was pre-pandemic.
In November last year there were 33,080 student arrivals from overseas, 13.5 per cent lower than the same period in 2019, and almost half of them were undertaking higher education.
Before COVID, international education was estimated to worth around $40 billion to the economy, supporting 250,000 jobs.
But during the pandemic, border closures locked thousands of students out of the country and while many continued their studies online others abandoned their courses or went elsewhere.
Universities Australia acting chief executive Peter Chesworth said the sector was "buoyed" by progress made so far.
"More and more in students are coming back to Australia to study...but [we] must continue to work hard to recover the position of strength we held prior to the pandemic," he said.
Professor Harcourt said students would return in significant numbers over the next two years because Australia remained a desirable place to study.
But he said the investments universities had made in remote learning technology during the pandemic meant many were likely to offer hybrid learning models involving both online and in-person instruction, potentially limiting the number who move to Australia to study..
"It won't be back to the boom times," he warned.
Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times
