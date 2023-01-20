The Canberra Times
Review

A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny review - this is a Canadian mystery thriller with a difference

By Frank O'Shea
January 21 2023 - 12:00am
Louise Penny
  • A World of Curiosities, by Louise Penny. Hodder & Stoughton, $32.99.

This book is different in a number of ways. For one thing, it is set in a small town in Canada to which police chief Armand Gamache is called from Montreal to investigate a murder. He solves that case, the perpetrator is put in prison, but we are still less than one-third of the way through. During the course of the investigation, he manages to charge the chief of police in the town and half a dozen of his officers with depravity.

