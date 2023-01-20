This book is different in a number of ways. For one thing, it is set in a small town in Canada to which police chief Armand Gamache is called from Montreal to investigate a murder. He solves that case, the perpetrator is put in prison, but we are still less than one-third of the way through. During the course of the investigation, he manages to charge the chief of police in the town and half a dozen of his officers with depravity.
Now the story moves ahead by 10 years or so. Gamache has helped the young girl convicted with the first murder so that she can study while in prison and she qualifies as an engineer. A swag of new characters is introduced at this stage: Clara, Billy, Gabri, Ruth, Olivier, Myrna, with little indication as to how they were related to the principals - it is possible that they are regulars in Louise Penny's other Gamache books.
I said the story was different, because our new engineer, now on parole from prison and living with Gamache, discovers a hidden room in an attic. There they find a copy of the 17th century painting known as The Paston Treasure, kept in Norwich Castle Museum in England. It is described by experts as "A World of Curiosities", whence the book's title. At this stage, the story descends into weirdness as the painting they discover is found to contain various changes from the original as well as a number of hidden messages to someone or other.
We are almost two-thirds of the way through the book when we meet the real villain of the story, a serial killer named John Fleming, serving out his life sentence in a Special Handling Unit or SHU. Unfortunately, he has escaped with the help of the Chief Warden whom Gamache fires and charges with corruption - what is it with senior Canadian law officers?
From here the story becomes less and less believable, but the truth is that long before this the reader has been hooked and finds it hard to put the book down, perhaps the ultimate tribute to any novel. The author even manages little gems of humour. We read about Gamache's assistant, his son-in-law named Beauvoir, for example, who "had no idea who the Marx Brothers were, except that one of them had something to do with Communism".
I realise that it is a cliché to use a phrase like "a book you can't put down", but it happens to perfectly describe this long novel. There are no attempts at literary showing-off, and in fact, most of the story is told in dialogue between the many characters. There are some loose ends and inconsistencies as well as references to acts of murder and mayhem in recent Canadian history. But after a first reading of Penny, it is not difficult to understand why she is so popular in her country and in America.
