I realise that it is a cliché to use a phrase like "a book you can't put down", but it happens to perfectly describe this long novel. There are no attempts at literary showing-off, and in fact, most of the story is told in dialogue between the many characters. There are some loose ends and inconsistencies as well as references to acts of murder and mayhem in recent Canadian history. But after a first reading of Penny, it is not difficult to understand why she is so popular in her country and in America.