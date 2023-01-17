The Albanese government is between the proverbial rock and a hard place on the vexed issue of long-delayed public service wage increases. It is unlikely to take swift action to make up for what has effectively been a decade long salary freeze.
This is despite pre-election promises to address this issue and the Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers's celebration of a significant increase in the rate of wage rises - in dollar terms - in the first six months of Labor's term.
Wages growth is now running at 3.1 per cent compared to the decade average of just 2.3 per cent, a figure Dr Chalmers attributed to the former government having pursued a policy of "deliberate wage suppression".
"We take a different approach," he said. "That's why I was pleased to see the beginnings of some wages growth in our economy".
While this may strike a hopeful note for APS workers who's incomes have declined in real terms since 2012, they should not read too much into what the Treasurer is saying.
Even with a modest uptick in wages growth in dollar terms, household incomes are falling in real terms at their fastest rate in more than 30 years due to soaring inflation.
While this is painful for Canberra households with six figure incomes it is devastating for those on pensions, JobSeeker and fixed self-funded retirement incomes.
It is unlikely the Treasurer, who makes repeated references to Australia's "trillion dollar debt" every time he is asked to flash the national credit card, would sign off on a significant pay rise for the APS while leaving pensions and allowances at their current levels or at the expense of long-awaited targeted cost of living support for those struggling to pay rents and mortgages, to put fuel in the tank and to buy the bare necessities at the supermarket.
While the Treasurer has tried to have his cake and eat it by saying rising wages are good news and that " ... we don't have an inflation challenge because wages are too high, we have an inflation problem because of a war in the Ukraine, pressure on global supply chains and other challenges" this does not compute.
It raises the obvious question about just how effective interest rate rises and the like can be in suppressing an inflation spike that, in the Treasurer's view, is entirely the result of external forces.
Dr Chalmers's views on the non-inflationary impact of rising wages are not universally shared. The Reserve Bank Governor Dr Philip Lowe has been warning of the risk of a prices and wages spiral since the RBA began hiking up interest rates last May.
While a strong case can be made for topping up the incomes of APS workers given their pay packets have been going backwards when compared to the private sector - which itself has also suffered from significant wage stagnation - equity is not enough to get the argument across the line.
When taken in conjunction with this week's employment figures, which showed 234,000 more Australians gained work between May and November, and strong consumer spending in the run up to Christmas and New Year, the increase in the rate of wage increases will almost certainly persuade the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates by at least 25 basis points in just under three weeks time.
The government, which is making a virtue out of economic necessity after years of COVID-induced and taxpayer funded economic stimulus, is determined to cut its suit to fit its cloth.
With massive debt, limited income and a rocky global economic outlook Dr Chalmers has no choice but to adopt realistic priorities in order to retire debt and to help those who need it most.
Increasing public service salaries is unlikely to make it into his "too do" basket anytime soon.
