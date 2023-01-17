The Canberra Times
Govt faces hard choices on APS pay rises

By The Canberra Times
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government is between the proverbial rock and a hard place on the vexed issue of long-delayed public service wage increases. It is unlikely to take swift action to make up for what has effectively been a decade long salary freeze.

