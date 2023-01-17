The Canberra Times
Construction to start on YWCA Canberra's social housing development in Ainslie

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
Homelessness and Housing Services Minister Rebecca Vassarotti, Housing Minister Yvette Berry, YWCA Canberra chief executive Frances Crimmins and Planning Minister Mick Gentleman at an event to mark the start of the construction of nine social housing units in Ainslie. Picture supplied

Housing Minister Yvette Berry has said social and public housing projects cannot keep being delayed due to "frivolous or vexatious claims".

