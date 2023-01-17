Housing Minister Yvette Berry has said social and public housing projects cannot keep being delayed due to "frivolous or vexatious claims".
Ms Berry's comments came at an event on Tuesday to mark the start of construction of nine social housing units for vulnerable women in Ainslie, which were the subject of a legal challenge.
The ACT government has also indicated social and public housing properties, such as the Ainslie units, are likely to be considered as territory priority projects under the proposed planning act.
Under the new act, projects classified as a priority will not be allowed to be the subject of third-party reviews. The project would have to be deemed as a priority project before its application.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman used his call-in powers to approve YWCA Canberra's application for the supported accommodation units last year.
Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Mr Gentleman said this sort of project would likely be considered a priority under the new planning act. But he stopped short of saying whether every public and social housing proposal could be considered a priority.
"It would be up to the decision making at the time. So each of those individual projects would need to be looked at on merit and, of course, we need to pass the bill through the Assembly first to ensure that can happen," he said.
YWCA Canberra first applied to build the social housing properties on the Ainslie site, which previously housed a youth and women's centre, in late 2020.
The units for older women experiencing poverty and women fleeing violence were approved by the planning authority in April 2021.
However, a residents group successfully challenged this approval in the ACT Civil in Administrative Tribunal in October 2021. The tribunal said the proposal did not meet the various rules and criteria of the community and facility-zone development and multi-unit housing development codes.
Ms Berry said this process had been frustrating. She said projects like the Ainslie units housed people who were in desperate need of accommodation.
"Canberrans are generally very generous people and really want to support people who are experiencing disadvantage but the process and the timeframe that takes between the proposal and the contract building delays the opportunity for people to get into a home so it has been frustrating," she said.
"The YWCA have worked really hard to make sure they can bring people on this journey with them but we can't keep delaying these kinds of projects for frivolous or vexatious claims around it being something that's going to interrupt the community or change community life."
YWCA Canberra chief executive Frances Crimmins said she understood the community had concerns but the territory faced a housing crisis and the supportive housing was desperately needed.
"I understand people might fear change in their community and through our consultation process we did agree. We originally had a vision for 16. We amended that down to 10 and then with the second application that's going to be nine," she said.
"While that's disappointing in terms of the demand, I also understand that, this is where other people live and we know that these women will become very good neighbours and we think once everybody settles in, any fear of something new in your community will soon disappear."
Construction is expected to finish in November.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
