"I had started university when I finished school, but I was a year into doing a degree when Angus and I started getting too busy for me to stay at school. So I thought I'd go back and finish. I wanted to do psychology and I was talking to my sister, who does psychology, and she was saying to me that before I committed to a six-year degree, I maybe should try out just what it's like to work with people in crisis and how it feels."