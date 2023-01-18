Times Past: January 18, 1988

"It doesn't have to be a nasty video to be a video nasty" read the headline on a front page story on this day in 1988.
The story was based on a report by the Institute of Criminology and the Attorney-General's Department that found "more than half the aggressive scenes neatly packaged on Canberra and Queanbeyan video-shop shelves are contained in PG-rated and M-rated videos".
The report compared the aggressive and sexual scenes in 58 popular videos, from family favourites like of Ghostbusters, Grease II and Raiders of the Lost Ark to horror films including Poltergeist and The Evil Dead and X-rated films such as Debbie Does Dallas.
Surprisingly, the report "put the often-criticised X-rated videos on a rough par with M-rated films, saying that the only real difference is that X-rated videos contain frequent images of sexual activity and M-rated films contain frequent images of aggression".
"According to the report, more than half the scenes of aggression recorded were found in videos readily accessible to people under 18 years of age, and more than 88 per cent of the sex scenes were found in movies which could be hired only by people aged more than 18."
The report suggested that may reflect the degree to which society accepts aggression and the extent to which people are willing to expose children to filmed violence compared with sexual scenes.
