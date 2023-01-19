Times Past: January 20, 1994

A youth group in Narrabundah hit out at claims by the media and the AFP that Aboriginal crime was increasing in the front page lead story on this day in 1994.
A spokesman for the Gugan Gulwan Youth Aboriginal Corporation, Bob Huddlestone, said recent criticism was unfair and showed a bias.
"The AFP has driven a further wedge between themselves and our community," he said. "We feel that the Federal Police focus in on anyone with a dark skin and call them Aboriginals, regardless of whether they are Maoris or Tongans or other dark-skinned ethnic groups.
"Basically it's biased and racist and we're not happy about it."
Recent reporting of alleged crimes in the area had "infuriated the corporation's members", the news report said.
"What's been written and said about all that by the media and the AFP has taken us back 15 or 20 years; it's just so backward to go chasing us when there's a problem - we're at the bottom of the social scale and that's why we always cop it," Mr Huddlestone said.
The corporation had criticised the coverage of the issue by all the Canberra media - including The Canberra Times - but it was particularly critical of a TV report which showed footage of barred windows at Narrabundah shops.
"They show this story about what some Aboriginal kids are allegedly - it's all been allegedly - doing, and they show those bars, which have been there for 20 years.
"They graphically voice-over, saying, 'look at those bars on the window', trying to associate them with the Aboriginal community," Mr Huddlestone said.
