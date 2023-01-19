The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: January 20, 1994

January 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: January 20, 1994

A youth group in Narrabundah hit out at claims by the media and the AFP that Aboriginal crime was increasing in the front page lead story on this day in 1994.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.