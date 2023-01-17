A man was rescued from his car after it crashed with a tram, Emergency Services ACT say.
Agencies received a call about the crash at 6.20pm on Tuesday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Flemington Road and Wizard Street in Franklin, Gungahlin.
Crews from Fire and Rescue, Ambulance and ACT Policing were on scene working to extricate the driver from the car just after 7pm.
He was removed before being assessed on scene by ACT Ambulance.
The tram was evacuated after the collision.
Katie Shin was heading home to Gungahlin on the tram after work when it collided with the car. She said she did not notice any impact, and only realised she had to evacuate when all the other passengers started to leave.
"I was not sure what was going on. I got off the tram and saw an ambulance rushed on the road," she wrote.
"Next light rail arrived just after me, it stopped at Nullabor Avenue too (my tram went forward little bit to give space for next tram to be stopped on the station)."
There are no disruptions to traffic on the road, but the tramline has been impacted.
"There are no light rail services operating between Gungahlin Place and Nullarbor Avenue," Transport Canberra said in a Facebook post just before 7pm.
"Services are currently only operating between Nullarbor Avenue and Alinga Street."
There are replacement bus services operating between Platform 3 at Gungahlin Place and Nullarbor Avenue.
More to come.
