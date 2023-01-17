Nick Kyrgios has addressed the suggestions of a tense rift between he and fellow Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur.
Rumours swirled in recent months that the pair had a fallout with de Minaur expressing his frustration at Kyrgios missing the Davis Cup finals back in November and the United Cup prior to the Australian Open.
Then at a junior clinic this week where de Minaur was the surprise guest, the world No. 24's media manager abruptly shut down journalists that were asking questions about Kyrgios, further fuelling the reports of a feud.
But after a severe knee injury led to Kyrgios' shock withdrawal at his home grand slam, the Canberran put to bed the rumours about de Minaur.
"Me and Demon have a very special relationship," Kyrgios told Nine.
"I still remember him being the orange boy for the Australian Davis Cup team and I was the one who said 'I'll hit with him' when the tie was finished.
"He came up to me [on Monday] and said 'I'm sorry for everything and I hope your body goes well'.
"I respect all these players so it's not a big deal what I read about me and de Minaur feuding.
"He's one of my close mates on tour and he always will be."
MORE AUSTRALIAN OPEN NEWS:
De Minaur advanced to the second round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night after defeating Taiwanese qualifier Hsu Yu Hsiou 6-2 6-2 6-3.
De Minaur is in top form of late having defeated Rafael Nadal at the United Cup, and he is the sole seeded Australian in the tournament after the withdrawal of Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic through injury setbacks.
Kyrgios is already booked in for arthroscopy surgery on the cyst on his left meniscus, and will return to Canberra to recuperate soon, with one eye on the next grand slam on his schedule in France.
His girlfriend, influencer Costeen Hatzi has helped twist Kyrgios' arm on returning to Roland Garros.
"That'll be something that I want to play," Kyrgios said.
"I've had that in the back of my mind now for six months. Cos wants to see Paris and the French Open's there, so it's something that I will prepare for, for sure."
