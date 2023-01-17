The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Australian Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios addresses 'feuding' Alex de Minaur reports after withdrawal

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios dismissed rumours of a feud with Alex de Minaur. Picture Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has addressed the suggestions of a tense rift between he and fellow Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.