The return to power of Sitiveni Rabuka as Prime Minister of Fiji after the country's recent elections should be welcomed by Australia. He has long had a warm regard for Australia and New Zealand and every indication is he will want to strengthen Fiji's ties with both countries. His return to power comes after 16 years of rule by Voreque Bainimarama, the leader of the FijiFirst Party who is now Opposition Leader.
Keeping his coalition government together will be a major challenge for Rabuka. The coalition, formed by his People's Alliance Party, the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), has only a slim parliamentary majority. One of the keys to maintaining the majority will be the relationship between the People's Alliance Party and SODELPA, which Rabuka once led before establishing his People's Alliance Party.
The 2022 elections, and the two which immediately preceded them, were conducted under a Constitution promulgated by decree of then-president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau in September 2013 on the advice of Bainimarama who had taken power as prime minister in a coup in January 2007.
The Bainimarama coup had involved the dismissal from office of then-prime minister Laisenia Qarase and the dissolution of parliament in December 2006. However, on April 9, 2009, in a momentous decision on an appeal brought by Qarase challenging his dismissal, the Fiji Court of Appeal declared the assumption of executive power by Bainimarama had been unlawful under the 1997 Constitution, as had been the dismissal from office of Qarase and the dissolution of parliament. In response to that decision, Ratu Nailatikau's predecessor as president, Ratu Josefa Iloilo, acting on Bainimarama's advice, had purported to abrogate the Constitution.
That Constitution was based on a comprehensive report of a Constitution Review Commission which Sir Paul Reeves had chaired and had been passed unanimously by both houses of parliament and endorsed by the Great Council of Chiefs. Iloilo's purported abrogation of it was illegitimate. For the regime to thumb its nose at the decision of the Court of Appeal was to trash the principle of the rule of law. Although some commentators seem prepared to accept Fiji returned to democracy when general elections were conducted in 2014, the status of the 2013 decree under which they were conducted remains a major blot on the rule of law in the country.
In the new parliament, Rabuka will no doubt wish to tread carefully around constitutional issues, mindful of his slim majority. However, a step which he should consider, as a means of providing assurance the rule of law is fundamental under the new government, is the de jure restoration of the 1997 Constitution. That might be done through the establishment of a parliamentary committee to examine it with a view to recommending such changes as may now be appropriate given the effluxion of time since it was enacted. To give Bainimarama his due, he was responsible for several positive developments over the years of his prime ministership, including removing communal seats in Parliament (i.e. seats reserved for a particular ethnic or communal group for which only voters on an electoral roll for that group were entitled to vote), establishing a common nomenclature of "Fijian" for all citizens of Fiji, establishing a single-chamber parliament and providing for the president to be appointed by the parliament.
These and other areas for change could be considered by the parliamentary committee and its report could then provide the basis for Rabuka to put to the parliament a constitution amendment bill for enactment in accordance with the special majority vote procedure of the 1997 Constitution which the Reeves Commission had recommended.
The additional step grafted onto that procedure requiring any change to be approved by a three-quarter majority vote of electors in a referendum, as set out in the 2013 decree, should not be picked up in the amendment bill. It is an unnecessary restriction in Fiji's still fledgling democracy.
Whatever the constitutional arrangements for Fiji for the future, it is vital a politically mature country emerge out of the years of discord and instability which its people and its economy have endured, a Fiji that understands the fundamentals of democracy and the importance of the rule of law and respects the independence of the judiciary. Work also needs to be done to restore confidence that human rights are protected and governments must accept that use of the Public Order Regulations to silence dissent and control the media, as occurred under Bainimarama, is unacceptable. Corruption in government and business circles must be steadfastly opposed and law enforcement agencies must be seen as having the power and responsibility to conduct independent investigations.
