In the new parliament, Rabuka will no doubt wish to tread carefully around constitutional issues, mindful of his slim majority. However, a step which he should consider, as a means of providing assurance the rule of law is fundamental under the new government, is the de jure restoration of the 1997 Constitution. That might be done through the establishment of a parliamentary committee to examine it with a view to recommending such changes as may now be appropriate given the effluxion of time since it was enacted. To give Bainimarama his due, he was responsible for several positive developments over the years of his prime ministership, including removing communal seats in Parliament (i.e. seats reserved for a particular ethnic or communal group for which only voters on an electoral roll for that group were entitled to vote), establishing a common nomenclature of "Fijian" for all citizens of Fiji, establishing a single-chamber parliament and providing for the president to be appointed by the parliament.