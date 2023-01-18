The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Denis O'Brien | Fiji must find maturity for the future after the election of Sitiveni Rabuka

By Denis O'Brien
January 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The election of Sitiveni Rabuka as Prime Minister of Fiji must be welcomed by Australia. Picture Getty Images

The return to power of Sitiveni Rabuka as Prime Minister of Fiji after the country's recent elections should be welcomed by Australia. He has long had a warm regard for Australia and New Zealand and every indication is he will want to strengthen Fiji's ties with both countries. His return to power comes after 16 years of rule by Voreque Bainimarama, the leader of the FijiFirst Party who is now Opposition Leader.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.