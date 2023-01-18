A lot can change in 20 years, but as Canberrans look back on the disaster that was the 2003 bushfires, the differences in the affected suburbs can be linked back to the unprecedented power of the event. On January 18, 2003, more than 480 homes were destroyed when a major fire - an accumulation of four burning for over a week on the ACT's fringe - finally reached the nation's capital. According to the CSIRO Fire Research Group, Duffy and Chapman bore the brunt of the bushfires, with 221 and 77 homes destroyed, respectively.