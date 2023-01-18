The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Twenty years on: The rebuilding of Canberras fire-affected suburbs

By Sara Garrity
Updated January 19 2023 - 6:03am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of Chauvel Crescent, Chapman, after burnt homes were cleared, leaving empty blocks. Photo: Graham Tidy

A lot can change in 20 years, but as Canberrans look back on the disaster that was the 2003 bushfires, the differences in the affected suburbs can be linked back to the unprecedented power of the event. On January 18, 2003, more than 480 homes were destroyed when a major fire - an accumulation of four burning for over a week on the ACT's fringe - finally reached the nation's capital. According to the CSIRO Fire Research Group, Duffy and Chapman bore the brunt of the bushfires, with 221 and 77 homes destroyed, respectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.