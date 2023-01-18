The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Slowing home building will keep rent market tight

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Building activity is slowing in the face of high interest rates and construction costs, exacerbating the extreme shortage of rental property but potentially helping limit the scale of house price falls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.