An extra $1.5bn pumped into super

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
January 18 2023 - 10:30pm
Superannuation contributions jumped 5 per cent in the September quarter, injecting an extra $1.5 billion into employee accounts, Treasury analysis released by the federal government shows.

