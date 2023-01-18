Superannuation contributions jumped 5 per cent in the September quarter, injecting an extra $1.5 billion into employee accounts, Treasury analysis released by the federal government shows.
The figures confirm that the increase in the Super Guarantee from 10 to 10.5 per cent last July has begun flowing through into retirement savings.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers seized on the result.
"After a decade of deliberate wage stagnation under the Liberal and Nationals, we're getting wages moving again and that means getting more super into people's accounts," the Treasurer said.
Despite the extra contributions, the total pool of superannuation assets shrunk by 0.5 per cent in the three months to September last year to be down 3.8 per cent from a year earlier as financial market turmoil dragged annual returns on investment down 6.4 per cent.
In its quarterly report on superannuation performance, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority noted September marked the third consecutive quarter of negative returns for funds as tightening monetary policy, the war in Ukraine, disrupted supply chains and a deteriorating global outlook roiled markets.
Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean admitted the past three years had been a turbulent period for superannuation funds along with all other investors but urged people to consider super as a long-term investment.
He said funds invested in a mix of liquid and illiquid assets like infrastructure that enabled them to ride out the highs and lows of the business cycle and urged people not to react to short-term market gyrations.
"You are only going to be able to build up a sizable nest egg if you have patience," Mr Dean said.
The ISA chief is urging legislation be adopted to affirm the objective of superannuation to accumulate savings and investment returns to provide an income to fund retirement.
There has been concern that the bipartisan consensus around the purpose of superannuation has been fraying, most notably with the previous government's move during the pandemic to allow people to withdraw up to $20,000 from their superannuation accounts.
Around 3.5 million people withdrew $36.4 billion from their super under the scheme and Mr Dean warned for many it could blow an $80,000 hole in their retirement savings.
He said that by withdrawing the funds, people crystalised the losses from plunging stock markets and missed out on the full benefits of the subsequent 15 to 20 per cent rebound.
In the lead up to the last election, the Coalition also flagged a scheme to allow people to access their super to help fund a house deposit.
Mr Dean said such ideas had to stop.
If some were allowed to access their super early it would break the principle underlying the superannuation system that all shared the same obligation to save to fund their retirement, he said.
"For years there was a lot more bipartisan thinking around the super system," he said. "In recent years we have seen a little fraying of that bipartisan approach."
