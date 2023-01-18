There are many pitfalls associated with the cashless economy

Crispin Hull ("Dominic Perrottet cashless pokies proposal has merit, but we need to go further", canberratimes.com.au, January 10) argues we should remove $100 and $50 notes from circulation to make it difficult for criminals to use cash in criminal activities.
Maybe, but a major government focus is always fiscal, tax collection and budget repair. Criminals using cash can't be taxed. Hence Western governments are exploring government-issued digital currencies to replace cash. With digital currencies, all buying, selling and saving, whether by criminals or honest citizens, is trackable. Taxation problem solved.
Hull points out that hoarded cash loses value in inflationary environments. True, but in deflationary times bank interest rates can be negative. APRA foreshadowed negative interest rates in 2021.
Without cash, banks and governments could impose negative interest rates as they saw fit, a point made by the investment editor of The Wall Street Journal in 2021.
In a no-cash economy what other risks would the public face? Identity theft, unavailable banking services, scamming, phishing, and hacking are risks that bank customers already face. Currently customers can revert to cash, but in a cashless society they would have no alternatives. How would that work? What about those such as the homeless who might not have a bank account?
This is untested territory. Giving the government and banks a monopoly over our savings and purchasing might fix their problem but history shows that monopolies generally don't end well for us.
I read with interest the article featuring the Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel "Making sure veterans get the very best support available" (canberratimes.com.au, January 12).
As a veteran and war widow, I should like the minister to know that it is well and good to say how "the very best support available" is out there, but the reality is it is not.
The ACT has the largest ADF community, yet we are poorly served. It is impossible to access psychiatrists, psychologists and dermatologists locally. We are advised to go to Sydney. As with the Medicare rebate, many members of the medical fraternity will no longer accept DVA patients.
The shortage of those who can physically assist one to navigate the maze of DVA forms and formalities to access the assistance they deserve is critical.
Organisations employed to assist such as Open Arms remain overworked and understaffed. While I hope this government will assist the veteran community more than the last it has yet to offer anything other than words.
While words such as "all Australians owe a debt of gratitude to our ADF personnel and veterans" are well intended we need more than that.
We need to stop believing that the tram extension to Woden must ultimately be self-funding. It does not need to be.
Provided there are sufficient idle resources of labour, raw materials and technological know-how, the federal government could easily step in and fully fund the tram extension to Woden.
It is, after all, the federal government that creates the money. Creating money to improve infrastructure is not inflationary.
The Japanese ambassador is right to say we should remain vigilant about China. The Chinese ambassador's recent media event only proved the point.
What a nerve to criticise our acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines when China has been ramping up its arsenal of nuclear weapons for years. To suggest this would have an inappropriate impact on our budget is a blatant attempt to interfere in our domestic affairs.
And as for the prospect of renewing imports of coal, that has got nothing to do with relaxing China's approach. It just reflects the fact that coal is in huge demand around the world.
That's why Australian coal exporters are making billions of dollars even without access to the Chinese market.
If we are to play the game of suggesting how countries should budget, perhaps China could reduce its huge military spending and apply it to the wet markets - or was it the laboratory - which created COVID-19?
Maybe, just maybe, instead of covering up the next virus so that it can spread across the globe, China can adopt a policy of full and immediate disclosure.
And, on the subject of friends, China now claims some sort of strategic partnership with Russia, which is operating like Nazi Germany in Ukraine.
Bob Salmond's assertion that the percentages 27.6 and 22.7 "are so close that they cannot be used to indicate any discrimination" (Letters, January 16) is statistically illiterate.
In a sample of 254,000 (the size of the APS), the difference between 27.6 per cent and 22.7 per cent is so significant that chance can be absolutely ruled out as the sole cause of the discrepancy.
By themselves, of course, those figures cannot tell us to what extent, if any, discrimination on the part of the APS contributed to the discrepancy.
So, while not intending to defend your editorial of January 11, I found Mr Salmond's attribution of its contents to racism far more ludicrous than anything I found in it.
The loss of Nick Kyrgios through injury is unfortunate, especially for him as he was having a great run. That said, the Australian Open tennis matches will continue.
Nick is certainly entertaining. He is also, at times, a brilliant player. But there are 127 other players who will entertain in both the men's and women's events.
Get well Nick, and be the champion you can be with brilliant play rather than antics.
Hopefully there shall be no disturbance or controversy at ceremonies when candidates for citizenship make their pledges of loyalty to the nation and its people on Australia Day.
Errors and injustice certainly arose during the colonial period and beyond but let's not overlook the many instances of cooperation.
Bennelong served as a trusted interpreter and ambassador, who gave Arthur Phillip a tribal name and (in 1790) led a large group to reconcile with the governor.
Bungaree served under the Union Jack when assisting Captain Matthew Flinders as translator and advocate during their 1801-1803 circumnavigation of the continent.
Indigenous trackers in the employ of the constabulary applied their phenomenal bush skills to locate missing children and help apprehend offenders "on the run".
Such examples provide a basis for conciliation that is appropriate on Australia Day and every day.
Peter Dutton seems to have missed all the briefings and not read the memos, and is querulously asking for more detail on the Aboriginal Voice to Parliament and what its powers would be.
Dutton is not telling anyone what his, or the Liberal Party's, plans are. He is just demanding everyone else tell him their plans first. This is hypocrisy wrapped up in a self-righteous image that he's "just asking the questions that need to be asked".
There's been enough detail out there since 2017 when Malcolm Turnbull asked for the Uluru Statement From The Heart to be drawn up. Dutton might remember this as he was actually part of Turnbull's cabinet at the time. There's been TV shows, radio broadcasts, and journalist and scholarly articles on it ever since - and I'm sure there were cabinet briefings as well.
If Dutton, and those doubters reading this paper, are still not informed, that I think that shows a lack of effort on their part.
How sad it is that the Australian government is financing and supporting the Aboriginal Voice to Parliament.
They are supporting this idea in the belief that Indigenous Australians need more say and should get better treatment than they already receive.
They are strongly supporting this proposal without looking into the future, and what it means to the white history and culture of this country. This extra layer of government will create a form of apartheid.
There were over 400 different Indigenous tribes in Australia. They spoke different languages, had different customs and often didn't get along with each other. Indigenous women will have completely different needs than men. Will they be fairly represented?
How are they expected to form a consensus on what extra things they need from the government that they are not already receiving?
Every Australian already has a voice in Parliament thanks to regular elections and the democratic process. This proposal will only bring sorrow and grief to all of us.
Harry Davis (Letters, January 13) asks: "Why aren't we all socialists". I don't know, but I wonder if we were all socialists, would half of us live in fear of the next revolution and the other half be over-extending ourselves planning it?
It's sad and disheartening to see the Summernats damage to the rainbow roundabout, but I'm sure Andy Lopez will be happy to pay to have it repaired.
Perhaps Geocon bought the Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre to provide excellent exercise facilities, but it's hard to imagine. Barr and Pocock both seem to think Civic pool is unnecessary. Both sites may be too precious to waste on exercise and social activities. Sad.
I feel Pope's cartoon of Cardinal George Pell and Tony Abbott in Saturday's paper was in very poor taste.
On balance, it seems people will come to bury Cardinal Pell, not to praise him, likely interring the good with his bones.
Eric Hunter wonders how Cardinal Pell was received when he entered eternity. May I suggest it was no different than for any other life form.
Rod Matthews's only argument against the Voice is "why don't Muslims have a Voice" (Letters, January 16). I wasn't aware Muslims were as seriously disadvantaged with respect to life expectancy, health, rates of youth detention, or educational status. Indigenous people have been disadvantaged since 1788.
Rod Matthews (Letters, January 16) suggests others should also have a Voice to Parliament. The Voice rightly should only go to those whose ancestors have lived on this island continent for the past 65,000 or more years without destroying it.
In response to Rod Matthews (Letters, January 16), I would have thought that every Australian - whether First Nations, Muslim, Italian, Vietnamese, Catholic, whatever - already has a voice to Parliament. That voice is their elected representative. Why is a second voice necessary?
Flash floods in Civic are to be expected more often. The inner north suburbs have been turned from green spaces and back yards which absorb rain to concrete and tarmac which simply sends the rain straight down the drains. Little has been done in the last 50 years to upgrade the storm water drains to cater for the increased run off.
People in the care economy need and deserve more pay.
