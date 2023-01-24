Battery-electric semis would need an industrial rethink

The bigger problem with that method would be the actual logistics, ensuring trailers keep moving but without the cabs waiting around after completing a charge. And then there's making full use of the driver without leaving them stranded between shifts. Even if an electric semi could reliably cover 800km on a full charge (technically possible with a small enough payload, but it's still ambitious in practice given that things don't always go exactly to plan and batteries also degrade over time) most drivers would hope to cover more than that in a single day (depending on how many hours they're allowed to work under local laws; it's only nine hours in the EU, but it's 12 in the USA and Australia).