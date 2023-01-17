A big happy birthday to country music Dolly Parton who turns 77 on Thursday.
The National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra is honouring Parton's birthday by showing two of Parton-related films, Seriously Red on Thursday at 8pm and 9 to 5 on Friday at 8pm.
Seriously Red is an Australian film starring Gracie Otto about a real estate agent who trades in her job to become a Dolly Parton impersonator.
And Parton famously stars alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in the 1980 classic 9 to 5 about women getting the better of their boss.
The screening of 9 to 5 is an Arc Out Loud one which encourages sing-a-longs and interactions with what's happening on screen.
The film shows the three women taking revenge on their egotistical boss, turning their "male-controlled workplace into a model office, even as their scheme sets off a wild chain of events that soon spiral out of control". And the song. Don't forget the song.
Parton was born in the mountains of Tennessee on January 19, 1946 becoming not only a music legend, but theme park operator, author and philanthropist.
