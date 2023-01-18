Former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop has urged Japan to develop stronger ties with South Pacific islands in an address to the world's top business and political leaders.
The 2023 World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland's Davos is underway this week with leaders from various sectors, such as politics, economics, the arts and tech, in attendance.
Ms Bishop, now a vice-chancellor at the Australian National University, delivered her message to the east Asian nation alongside prominent panel members, including Suntory chief executive Tak Niinami and Japan's trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.
The panel focused on Japan's challenges ahead amid a sluggish economy and rising inflation following the global pandemic.
Japan should move to "embrace deregulation" after years of protectionist policies that prevent greater competition in the agricultural sector, Ms Bishop said in her remarks.
But the former Coalition minister flagged it was the South Pacific where Japan could develop greater economic partnerships, helping to deliver their growing infrastructure needs and expanding their industries.
"These nations have key infrastructure needs and also need assistance in capturing greater value from supply chains involving fisheries and other products," she said.
"While relatively small in terms of landmass, the South Pacific islands have huge territorial waters and urgently need sustainable development for their growing populations.
"Japan has been a key development partner, however, I would urge a greater focus on building economic partnerships with island nations rather than focusing on foreign aid."
The comments come as Japan's central bank struggles with keeping down inflation in the world's third-largest economy.
The Bank of Japan revised its inflation forecast for the country as its two per cent target was exceeded for eight straight months.
Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum expect a global recession this year.
Some 18 per cent of those surveyed considered a world recession "extremely likely" - more than twice as many as in the previous survey conducted in September 2022.
Only one-third of respondents to the survey viewed it as unlikely this year.
The organisation's survey was based on 22 responses from a group of senior economists drawn from international agencies including the International Monetary Fund, investment banks, multinationals and reinsurance groups.
- with AAP
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
