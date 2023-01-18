The Canberra Times
22 Canberra restaurants pick up Australian Good Food Guide's Awards

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 2:50pm
James Barker and Damian Brabender from OTIS Dining Hall. Picture supplied

At a time where the hospitality industry is still facing many challenges, particularly around staffing, Canberra chef Damian Brabender sees awards as a recognition of the people who've survived through a tough couple of years.

