At a time where the hospitality industry is still facing many challenges, particularly around staffing, Canberra chef Damian Brabender sees awards as a recognition of the people who've survived through a tough couple of years.
"I think the primary reason for industry awards is always the acknowledgement of staff," says Brabender.
"It's an acknowledgement of being able to overcome obstacles, to always have the focus on the product and having the customer experience as the apex of that focus.
"Even though we have staff shortages happening, even though we have inflation and things like that happening ... it's still good to know there's acknowledgement of individuals and businesses that are still striving in our industry."
His restaurant, OTIS Dining Hall, was one of 22 Canberra restaurants recognised in the Australian Good Food Guide 2023 national awards announced late on January 17.
Ainslie's Pilot, which recently received two hats in the Good Food Guide Awards, tops the list with 15 points.
OTIS Dining Hall, Table by Gourmet, The Boat House, Raku Dining and Pavilion Dining all received 14 points.
Brunello, Monster Kitchen and Bar, Les Bistronomes, Courgette scored 13.
On 12 points were Water's Edge, Pomegranate, Vincent, Italian and Sons, Morks, Bar Rochford, Inka, XO, Temporada, Onzieme, Corella Restaurant and Bar and Mu Omakase.
Brabender was keen to acknowledge his team at OTIS.
READ MORE:
"We've maintained the majority of our staff throughout everything that's happened," he said.
"Adam Wilson has been the head chef since we opened six years ago. He's about to be joined by Jason Gould, who's been cooking at Tipsy Bull, we're excited about that.
"James Barker has been with us for three years but is leaving soon to take up a senior position with Merivale Group in Sydney.
"We do focus on our work-life balance here, and our work culture, we like to make sure every one is happy.
"You can't win a football match with one good player, it's a team game."
He says Canberra hospitality is still facing many challenges, even with new openings and movements across the industry.
"It's very, very challenging still, and the industry has changed," he said, saying staffing issues were a daily struggle.
'But we have to put on that brave front for the customers, people would rather go to a birthday party than a funeral, and we are so, so grateful for all the customers that have showed up to support the industry in the past few years."
Australian Good Food Guides Chef Hats have been awarded since 1982. The top restaurants for 2023 were Vue de Monde, Oncore by Clare Smyth, Quay and Brae, which all scored 19.
A full list of ACT winners, with their citations, can be found at agfg.com.au
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.