The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

A voice like cigarettes rolled in honey: celebrating Renée Geyer, Australias queen of soul

By Liz Giuffre
January 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geyer's vocal style was a mixture of precision and raw grit. Picture Getty Images

Renée Geyer's name is often in histories of Australian music. A pioneering artist, her iconic soul sound opened up the local conversation about what "sounding Australian" meant. She died last week aged 69 after complication following hip surgery, just weeks after performing to a full house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.