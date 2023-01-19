The Canberra Times
Voice to Parliament will not have judicial powers, could still be legislated if referendum fails

By Soofia Tariq
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:10pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Voice to Parliament will not have judicial powers to take the government to court if recommendations it makes are not implemented by Parliament experts say, however the Liberal Party is still calling on the Labor government to release more detail about the advisory body.

