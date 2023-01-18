The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Defence procurement needs to be fixed

By The Canberra Times
January 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An ADF Taipan on deployment in Fiji. Picture by Defence Media

Wednesday's belated announcement that Richard Marles will implement Peter Dutton's decision to replace the ADF's Taipan MRH-90 multi-role helicopters with US-sourced UH-60M Black Hawks highlights just one of many defence procurement failures that have cost taxpayers billions of dollars in the past decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.