Wednesday's belated announcement that Richard Marles will implement Peter Dutton's decision to replace the ADF's Taipan MRH-90 multi-role helicopters with US-sourced UH-60M Black Hawks highlights just one of many defence procurement failures that have cost taxpayers billions of dollars in the past decade.
These, for want of a better word, "stuff-ups" have had an adverse impact on the operational capability of the ADF and seen timelines blow out to absurd levels.
As of last October the $44 billion Hunter class frigate program was four years behind schedule. Costs had blown out by an estimated $15 billion. Both the $3.7 billion offshore patrol vessel project and the $356 million evolved Cape class patrol boats were nearly a year behind schedule and the $970 million battlefield command system was three years behind schedule.
The RAAF's C27-J Spartan battlefield airlifter was also in trouble with operational issues. Costs have blown out by up to $6.5 billion. These are just some of the 28 Defence projects reportedly behind schedule by a cumulative 97 years. At least 18 were also over budget. While the most obvious example of flawed defence procurement remains the French submarine contract - scrapped at an up-front cost of more than $3 billion - the MRH-90 is not far behind.
The acquisition budget alone has already topped $3.5 billion. In 2020 the operational cost per helicopter blew out to $50,000 an hour. The Taipan was on the "projects of concern list" for over a decade and the ADF has spent an estimated $37 million to hire civilian helicopters to maintain capability.
It is now almost two decades since the Howard government, acting against the advice of many within the military, opted to replace its earlier generation of Black Hawk general purpose helicopters with European-sourced MRH-90s.
That decision, like many others that have gone sour, was influenced by the opportunity to create up to 400 jobs as part of a local assembly process. The government of the day, and the then defence procurement establishment, lip-sticked the pig by pointing to an on-paper capability advantage over the iterations of the Black Hawk then on offer.
That, as Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst Marcus Hellyer pointed out in 2021, is "irrelevant if the helicopter isn't flying". That's exactly what happened with the MRH-90 which, in the 19 years since the project was initiated in 2004, has never quite done what it was intended to do.
One serious glitch was the inability of the MRH-90s to perform its special forces role. Because of this the ADF was not able to retire the last of its 1980s era S-70A-9 Black Hawks until December 10, 2021, when Peter Dutton announced plans to replace the helicopters a decade ahead of schedule with "off-the-shelf" UH-60M Black Hawks.
Defence also had to look elsewhere for a light helicopter for special forces use, setting up a new program - Land 2097 Phase 4. If, as is considered likely, the Black Hawks can be used in the special forces role it is probable this program will be quietly shelved.
While, as one would expect, the Albanese government is blaming its predecessors for these troubled programs the reality is more complex. Both Labor and Coalition governments had a hand in rolling out the Taipans. The Spartans were ordered - with much fanfare - when Stephen Smith was the Defence Minister.
Australia's strategic environment has deteriorated significantly. Defence does not have the luxury of finessing troubled projects for decades on the understanding there are no threats on the horizon. Playing the blame game is not enough. The Smith-Houston review must address the vexed issue of flawed defence procurement.
