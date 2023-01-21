Walking into the clothing store Aussie Boys, celebrating its 30th anniversary on Sydney's Oxford Street this year, its owner welcomes my tour guide with a loud exclamation.
"You're looking very busty today!"
I can't tell if the guide, Wonder Mama, is blushing underneath all her make-up. But as one of the best-known drag queens on one of the city's most famous drags, she seems flattered. After all, if you've got it, flaunt it! Or something like that.
I've joined Wonder Mama and a group of tourists on one of her walking tours of Oxford Street, which introduce visitors to the centre of gay Sydney through its history and culture.
Starting with the story of Dawn O'Donnell, who founded many of the local businesses ("She was butcher than me... although everyone is butcher than me," Wonder Mama quips), we walk down the strip, stopping at iconic stores, heritage landmarks, and nightclubs, each with an interesting story that weaves the city's sometimes dark periods with the bright lights of recent times.
"The gays are out today," Wonder Mama laughs, as we brush past larger-than-usual crowds on the footpath. "I'm normally the gayest thing on Oxford Street when I do my tours!"
Sadly, that sentiment has a ring of truth these days. While the aura of Oxford Street as a gay mecca may still remain, there's no doubt the neighbourhood has been on a decline for a while. Ask why it's lost its lustre and everyone will have a different answer: shopping malls in nearby suburbs hurt the local stores, the lack of parking discourages diners from the restaurants, the state government's lockout laws did permanent damage to the pubs and clubs, and so on.
There are now attempts to revive the strip, with large developments underway (or planned) that will see boutique hotels, more creative spaces, new restaurants, and commercial zones. Unfortunately none of it will be ready by February, when WorldPride begins in Sydney, but the global LGBTQIA+ festival will bring more dazzle to Oxford Street than perhaps it's ever seen!
Tens of thousands of visitors are expected in the city for WorldPride, joining hundreds of thousands of locals expected to attend more than 200 events across about two weeks. Of course, there's the Mardi Gras Parade through Taylor Square, as well as big official parties in locations like the Domain, the Hordern Pavilion, and Bondi Beach. But there are also smaller events including art shows, theatre productions, and a comedy night. Plus, there'll be a free family-friendly festival zone in Surry Hills for almost 10 days.
Wonder Mama will be running extra walking tours but, even outside of WorldPride, she hosts them regularly. And that's something to remember about Sydney. With a reputation as one of the world's most gay-friendly cities, there are always things to do here, even beyond the festival.
At several pubs including the Potts Point Hotel, weekly Gender Bender Bingo sees drag queens calling two fat ladies; preened sunbakers on the sand in North Bondi make the most of the summer weather; street art from Surry Hills to Chippendale celebrates important people and events in the city's journey towards equality; cafes and shops along King Street in Newtown explore various shades of queer culture; and the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville puts on regular shows paying tribute to the Priscilla movie which filmed the opening and closing scenes here.
Suburbs like Erskineville, Newtown, and even Redfern have seen an increase in queer venues in recent years - partly because they were outside the lockout law zone, partly because traditionally gay suburbs in the east of the city have become more expensive, and partly because what was once considered "alternative" has become more mainstream. For people visiting Sydney, regardless of sexual orientation, the Inner West can offer a more textured experience than the glossy bridge and beaches most tourists head towards.
Gone are the days when a "queer venue" meant it was exclusively for people who identified as LGBTQIA+. The drag brunches at The Ivy are certainly for everyone. Pop into the Bearded Tit in Redfern and you'll find a diverse crowd. Even one of Oxford Street's gay icons, the Colombian Hotel, now gets a lot of straight punters during the day since a TAB was installed there.
Although, as Wonder Mama explains when we stop outside on our tour, "The Colombian is great for a Grindr date because it's got three exits, so you can escape if it's going badly".
As WorldPride approaches, I think one of the most important things for Australians to appreciate is that this is one of the world's biggest festivals, it's taking place in our country, and everyone is welcome. The word Pride (with a capital letter), just like the Sydney Mardi Gras, may have its origin in the gay community, but ultimately it's about celebrating community more generally.
And hopefully all the events in the city over February and March will also instil a bit more pride in Oxford Street itself, which seems to be on the cusp of reclaiming some of its old glory - like all of us, it just needs a little love.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
