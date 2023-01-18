His instincts at the crease have been compared to Steve Smith, the West Indies have come knocking to recruit him, and teammates are lauding him as a "star" in the making, but Sydney Thunder's Ollie Davies is keeping his head in check.
The laidback, surf-obsessed 22-year-old from Sydney's northern beaches is just focusing on putting one foot in front of the other and continuing his impressive recent form with the bat for the men in green.
"My goal was just to be physically available to play all 14 games which I haven't had been able to do in the last few years, so it's surreal at the moment to be scoring a lot of runs," Davies told The Canberra Times while at a cricket clinic at Curtin Oval.
Thunder vice-captain Alex Ross dubbed Davies "a star of Australian cricket" in previewing the Thunder's upcoming Thursday night clash with the Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval.
"His last innings when we lost in Hobart was probably his most impressive in terms of maturity," Ross said. "He can go out and hit these amazing shots.
"That was an innings that if someone had gone with him, it would have been a match-winning innings."
Davies wants to make the most of his form by leading the Thunder to the Big Bash League finals and they certainly have potential to get there with David Warner returning to the fold.
The third-on-the-ladder Renegades are sure to present a tough bowling attack to test Davies on that quest though.
Having scored three half-centuries in 10 matches, he said he is ready for whatever they throw at him.
"I'm happy with how I've been going, but as a team it's probably on the disappointing side because we know we can play better than we have been," Davies said.
"We need to win two out of our next three games - at least - to make the finals.
"But we're feeling pretty confident going into this game and we understand that if we knock them off, we put ourselves in a good position to make those finals spots."
Davies' 35.89 BBL average with a 141.67 strike-rate saw cricket legend Kerry O'Keeffe commend his anticipation in commentary, and compare it to that of Steve Smith's approach, especially against spin bowlers.
Smith and Davies have been teammates in the Marsh Cup, and the latter has soaked up that experience for all its worth as he improves his game, innings by innings.
"I get to bat with possibly one of the best batters in cricket, so I've definitely asked him a lot of questions," Davies said.
"It's definitely exciting to train and play with one of the best cricketers in the world."
Davies is also spurred on by the support - and healthy rivalry - he has with Thunder teammate and brother, Joel.
With his mother from Trinidad, the struggling West Indies will surely be keeping an eye on how Davies develops, as he won't rule out representing the Caribbean side "down the track".
"They were helping me get my passport sorted as a potential option to have me now or later down the track," he said.
"It's good to have that, but at the moment I'm set on staying and playing cricket in Australia.
"Locking down a spot in the Marsh Cup side, playing Sheffield Shield, then pushing for higher honours in short format cricket is the plan for now."
Melanie Dinjaski
